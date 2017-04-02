San Antonio Symphony prepares for 2017-2018 season

The San Antonio Symphony (SAS) has announced upcoming performances and dates for its 2017-2018 season that will be full of celebrations, historical highlights and tributes to the greatest musicians.

Next season will highlight Pianist Emanuel Ax in an all-Beethoven program, a three-program Tricentennial Festival in January and February and concertos performed by violinist Augustin Hadelich, who will take part in “Hadelich Plays Tchaikovsky” on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 as part of the ovation series.

SAS also plans to use compositions by Leonard Bernstein to celebrate his birthday during the months of February, March and April, as well as pops concerts in January and March presenting Beatles hits and a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald.

The season will start with An Evening with Emanuel Ax taking place Saturday, Sept. 16 as a Gala Concert. San Antonio Symphony Music Director Sebastian Lang-Lessing is on a mission to influence the artistic fabric of San Antonio through excellent symphonic performances with a new approach to classical music.

“The season that we put together for 2017-2018 is reviewing historical markers meaning very important social, historic and cultural events that have changed into the way the world is now,” Lang-Lessing told La Prensa. “We have challenged ourselves a lot to bring the audience original programs in previous years.”

The San Antonio Symphony was founded in 1939 by conductor Max Reiter, a native of Trieste, Italy who brought with him a background in symphonic and operatic repertoire. Reiter’s leadership and inspiration led to a Nov. 24, 1939 inaugural concert presented by the newly incorporated Symphony Society of San Antonio, launching the first season.

Seventy-one years later, Sebastian Lang-Lessing was introduced as the eighth music director in 2010. Lang-Lessing brings vast experience in both opera and symphonic music and performs with almost unlimited energy and passion. From Berlin to Paris, Australia to Houston, and San Francisco to San Antonio, audiences have been swept away.

On Oct. 2, 2010, Lang-Lessing made his debut as new music director with a sold-out performance featuring Mahler Symphony No. 1, “Titan.” It was Lang-Lessing’s presence that brought more audiences to the concerts, allowing him to think outside the box and plan for an exciting year.

For the 2017-2018 season, Lang-Lessing would like to open the eyes of the audience and show them how versatile classical music can be. Adding the celebration of 300 years of San Antonio, incorporating pop music with a classical twist will give the audience the full experience of a cavernous journey of what the city has to offer.

“I hope the audience takes away that symphonic and classical music is not just some sort of allegiant thing. It is a deep experience and intellectual,” continued Lang-Lesser. “The audience is going on a profound journey where they will be told the whole story. The symphony’s mission is to enrich and shift perspective of the community to this world-class genre of music.”

For more information, visit www.sasymphony.org or for ticket information, call (210) 223-8624.