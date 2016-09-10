San Antonio kicks off Mexico’s independence celebrations

With a grito of “¡Viva Mexico!” and a lively folklorico dance performance, the City of San Antonio Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission officially began its commemoration of the 206th anniversary of Mexico’s independence from Spain.

The Commission, joined by District 1 Councilman and Honorary Commission Chair Roberto C. Treviño; the Department for Culture & Creative Development (DCCD); Monica del Arenal, director of the Mexican Cultural Institute; and the Guadalupe Dance Company, officially announced the 2016 celebration last week.

“San Antonio has a long and rich history with Mexico, and there are many historic and modern-day reminders of that close relationship found to this day – making Diez y Seis de Septiembre an important event for San Antonio to commemorate,” said Councilman Treviño. “I encourage our San Antonio residents and visitors to take this opportunity to reflect and learn more about our city’s history and influences.”

This year’s commemoration includes an exciting program of nearly two dozen events that runs through October and is filled with diverse and educational festivities for families to observe Mexico’s independence from Spain and Hispanic Heritage. Some of this year’s events include:

Solamente Una Vez: An Homage to Agustín Lara, Sept. 9-11

Fiesta Patrias at Historic Market Square, Sept. 10-11

Avenida Guadalupe 35 th Annual Parade and Festival, Sept. 17

Annual Parade and Festival, Sept. 17 Diez y Seis de Septiembre Charreada, Sept. 18

SATX | MX: Un Viaje Lleno de Cultura exhibit opening, Oct. 6

On Sept.16, 1810 Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a man known as the Father of Mexico’s Independence, initiated the fight for freedom as he made a cry, or grito, which sparked the beginning of Mexico’s battle for independence from Spain. The anniversary of this major event is celebrated as Mexican Independence Day.

The City of San Antonio Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission was established in 1994. Through its vision and leadership, the Commission hosts cultural events, children and senior citizen programs, and educational endeavors that take place throughout the city as part of the official annual commemoration in San Antonio. Each event is created to promote an understanding of the historical significance of Mexico’s Day of Independence.

The 2016 Diez y Seis de Septiembre events calendar will be available for free at all San Antonio Public Library branch locations and other partner locations throughout the city. The calendar is also available online at www.GetCreativeSanAntonio.com.