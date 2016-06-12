SACVB launches online survey program to enhance city experience

The San Antonio Convention and Visitors Bureau (SACVB) is launching a new partner program called Experience Dedicated Destination (EDD). This on-going online survey program helps San Antonio find out how we’re doing in the eyes of visitors – now and over time.

San Antonio is the fourth city in the U.S. to become accredited to strategically measure the experience visitors have in our destination, which will help set us apart on the national stage.

This research and consumer standards-based program is based on a quick, one-minute survey at http://mysanantonioexperience.com/. Visitors, and even locals, are served up five short questions about their San Antonio experience.

With 32.5 million visitors, spending $13.4 billion annually in San Antonio, the new EDD program is just one more way we can ensure visitors are having a high quality experience and encourage them to return.

“We’re excited to be one of the first cities in the country to launch the Experience Dedicated Destination (EDD) program,” said Casandra Matej, executive director of the San Antonio Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This program works hand in hand with our Certified Tourism Ambassador program to continually gauge and enhance the visitor experience in San Antonio.”

The EDD survey covers various sectors of the tourism industry including attractions, lodging, restaurants, local government/civic organizations, venues/facilities and transportation.

Partners in these sectors will meet quarterly to stay up to date on progress regarding the destination’s overall plan and findings from the ongoing consumer data and research. Each sector will hold strategic conversations to help determine how they can best help meet the destination’s visitor-centric objectives.

For more information on San Antonio’s EDD program and to get involved, visit http://partners.visitsanantonio.com.