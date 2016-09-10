Sabrina Carpenter brings EVOlution Tour to the Tobin

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts presents singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter the intimate Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online www.tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 and in-person at the Tobin Center’s Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 and tickets for select seating in the first two rows are available for $40.

Sabrina Carpenter

Though she’s established a rabid international fan base by playing rebellious Maya Hart on the popular “Girl Meets World,” music remains Carpenter’s first love. The Los Angeles-based multitalented singer/songwriter, who has played for audiences as far away as China and Australia, released her debut album, “Eyes Wide Open” in April 2015.

The album, which has amassed over 33M streams combined on Spotify since its April 14, 2015 is a collection of uplifting, infectious pop songs, many of them co-written by Carpenter. The accompanying music videos for songs including “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying,” “Middle of Starting Over,” “Eyes Wide Open” and “We’ll Be The Stars” have amassed over 85M combined views and counting.

