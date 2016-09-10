S.A. Ultimate Women’s Expo offers weekend of fun, inspiration and shopping

Escape. Indulge. Be Inspired. Learn. Rejuvenate. Shop. Get pampered. Take a tasty bite. Sip something fabulous. Laugh. Let your creative juices flow. Bond with old friends and make new ones. All in one weekend, all in one place. Nirvana? Yes, and not only fabulous, but best of all, so much is free!

Grab your best girlfriends and head to the San Antonio Women’s Expo, Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center for a weekend filled with memorable experiences. What to expect? Here’s a sampling, all included in the low $5 admission price.

Get Inspired: Join Rosie Perez, Academy Award nominated actress, choreographer and New York Times Bestselling Author and “The People’s Court” Judge Marilyn Milian with empowering messages on living your best life.

Beautify: Complimentary haircuts, makeovers, manicures and facials, plus tips and trends and a ton of free samples of the best cosmetics, skin care, makeup and beauty products.

Listen and learn: Respected experts in finance, healthcare, career development, personal growth, style, beauty and home design and décor will educate and inspire. Celebrity Keynote Speakers will share insights and reveal struggles that propelled them to the top of their fields. Speed Mentoring offers one‐on‐one assistance in launching a new business.

Fashion yourself: Celebrate fall fashion and the latest trends with a vibrant high fashion runway show.

Get cooking: San Antonio’s most talented chefs showcase their culinary talents with easy recipes for the holidays and everyday‐‐from flambé to sauté, from hors d’oeuvres to desserts. And tastings of course!

Sip it, shake it: Learn about top vintages and uncover the mysteries of how to create the most innovative and tasty holiday cocktails. Share some fabulous sips with your friends, from wine to martinis to margaritas.

Do‐it‐yourself workshops: Afraid of a drill or glue gun? Never fear: the “Do‐It‐Herself” lounges provide a hands‐on opportunity to learn new skills including glass sculpting, jewelry making, pottery, furniture rehab, graphic design, sewing, craft projects, gardening, home décor and more.

Rejuvenate: Enjoy a luxurious complimentary massage inside the Rejuvenation Tea Garden.

Extraordinary discount shopping: Over 350 boutiques where you can uncover one‐of‐a‐kind finds in fashion, accessories, jewelry, home décor and handbags at sensational pricing.

The San Antonio Women’s Expo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. A special 2‐ for‐1 admission is only $5.00 when purchased online at www.WomensExpoSanAntonio.com with VIP red carpet entry.

For more information on the San Antonio Ultimate Women’s Expo, visit www.WomensExpoSanAntonio.com.