Run for the Fund at SeaWorld and play for free

SeaWorld is inviting San Antonio’s runners and walkers to enjoy a free day at SeaWorld on March 25 when they register for Run for the Fund. The 5K run and Family Fun Walk gets underway at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 25. Participants will receive free admission into SeaWorld on race day following the event which takes them past dolphins, birds, reptiles and SeaWorld’s thrilling coasters and attractions.

Registration is $50 for each 5K participant and $40 for each Family Fun Walk participant. In addition to providing free admission to SeaWorld on race day, the registration fee includes a race packet with special offers and a commemorative tee-shirt. Registration is available at SeaWorldSanAntonio.com.

“This is the seventh year we are privileged to host the Run for the Fund,” said Carl Lum, SeaWorld San Antonio park president. “It provides a wonderful opportunity to open our park to runners and families from throughout Texas as they enjoy the beautiful setting while helping to raise money for a great environmental cause.”

All proceeds from the Run for the Fund will go to the SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Conservation Fund, which has granted more than $13 million to protect wildlife and wild places in over 65 countries. Last year, the run generated more than $29,000, which supported projects like the restoration of monarch butterfly habitats in Texas and Florida through the Xerces Society, the protection of Bracken Bat Cave through Bat Conservation International and crab-trap removal through the Galveston Bay Foundation.

The run/walk will take place on the scenic grounds of SeaWorld and will lead participants past numerous “encounter zones” featuring fascinating animals and members of the SeaWorld Animal Ambassador Team. Participants will also get an up-close look at the construction of the park’s all-new Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster as it readies for its opening early this summer. Plus, the fun doesn’t end after the race; every participant will get to enjoy after-race festivities, including a special presentation at Shamu Theater.

In addition, participants can enjoy special shows including “Texas Untamed,” an up-close look at native wildlife of the Lone Star State, and “Lumberjack Challenge,” spotlighting Texans and Alaskans in a spirited lumberjack competition. These special shows are part of “Wild Days,” SeaWorld’s annual springtime focus on wonders of the animal kingdom on March weekends and daily March 11-19.