Roger Waters brings ‘US + Them’ tour to AT&T Center

Due to overwhelming demand, Roger Waters has added a San Antonio date to his “Us + Them” tour on Saturday, July 1 at AT&T Center.

The 54-show tour will feature songs from Pink Floyd’s greatest albums (“The Dark Side of The Moon,” “The Wall,” “Animals,” “Wish You Were Here”) plus some new songs and solo work. The tour kicks off in May and runs through October of 2017 and is promoted by AEG Live’s Concerts West.

Tickets for the newly added date will go on sale Monday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. CT. at ATTCenter.com , Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000. For ticket and tour information, visit www.RogerWaters.com .

“Us + Them” will showcase highlights from Waters’ groundbreaking body of work. The title is derived from the 1974 track “Us And Them,” from the multi-million selling Pink Floyd album “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

Waters’ legendary live performances are renowned as immersive sensory experiences featuring high class, state-of-the-art audio visual production and breathtaking quad sound. This new tour promises to be no exception; following months of meticulous planning and visionary craft, it will inspire crowds with its powerful delivery to take the audience on a musical journey.

This tour marks the artist’s first U.S. return since “The Wall Live” (2010-2013), his sold-out world tour which was seen by more than 4 million fans globally at 219 shows and remains the highest grossing tour by any solo artist in history.