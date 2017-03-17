Rescued American bald eagle finds new home at San Antonio Zoo

An American bald eagle has found a new home at the San Antonio Zoo. The rescued female eagle named Haley is now on exhibit, just in time for spring break.

After sustaining a shotgun wound to her wing in 1998, Haley was successfully rehabilitated, but the wound inhibited her ability to fly. She was deemed non-releasable by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She has lived at several zoos across the nation greeting hundreds of thousands of guests before finding a new home at the San Antonio Zoo earlier this year.

“We are very happy and proud to provide a home to this iconic species and share her with the San Antonio community,” said San Antonio Zoo CEO and Executive Director Tim Morrow. “She is one of over 800 species in our care that allow us to share our passion for animal care, education and conservation. Having Haley at the San Antonio Zoo will help inspire people to love, engage, act and protect animals.”

In the 1960s, the American bald eagle was on the endangered species list with less than 1000 individuals left on the planet. Through public education and conservation efforts, populations are now estimated at nearly 70,000, and the species was removed from the federal list of endangered and threatened animals in 2007.

Plans are in the works to bring a male eagle to the zoo to serve as a companion animal for Haley.

