Rejoice with ‘Sister Act’ at the Woodlawn Theatre this spring

Woodlawn Theatre’s Executive/Artistic Director Christopher Rodriguez brings Broadway Blockbuster “Sister Act, The Musical” to the Woodlawn stage this spring, as show director and choreographer. The divine musical comedy is a premiere for San Antonio’s local theatre community— a heavenly joyful and heart-warming spectacle for the whole family.

Based on the 1992 hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, “Sister Act” tells the story of disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier (Rebekah Williams) and the unforeseen twist of events in her life after witnessing a crime and being placed in protective custody, in the last place anyone would think to look— a convent! Disguised as a nun, Deloris helps her newfound sisters raise their voice as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Woodlawn’s all-star cast also includes Sherry Gibbs-Houston, Kate Ragan, Anna Gangai, Krystal Newcomer and Bryd Bonner.

With Darrin Newhardt as music director and Rose Kennedy as costume designer, you can expect nothing less than a sparkling stage filled with high belting nuns. Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winning composer, Alan Menken (“Newsies,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Little Shop of Horrors”), “Sister Act” is reason to raise your voice.

Don’t miss the hilarious and glorious tribute to the universal power of friendship. Rejoice with “Sister Act” at the Woodlawn Theater this spring!

“Sister Act” plays April 7 through May 7 every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. On Sunday, April 16, the 3 p.m. matinee performance will be replaced with a special Easter evening performance at 7 p.m.

