Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Getaway’ to energetic classics

The Red Hot Chili Peppers made their first stop of their North American tour here in San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Jan.5 and fans could not help but feel nostalgic throughout their set.

This is part of the band’s first North American tour since releasing their worldwide No. 1 album “The Getaway,” which debuted this past June. The album was produced by Danger Mouse and mixed by Nigel Godrich, something you could clearly hear in the base and rhythm when the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed songs from the new album.

The 7 p.m. show started with two opening acts including Jack Irons and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Irons, who was the original drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers as well as Pearl Jam, got the audience collected with a synthetic set and calming tones.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans, a funk band from New Orleans, brought down the house and pumped up the audience with their jazzy tunes and positive energy. Frontman Troy Andrew carried his trombone to the highest note and gave the crowd encouragement to keep him on stage as much as possible. If this were his concert, he would have had a successful show.

When the lights went down at 9 p.m., the crowd screamed, chanting “We want Anthony! We want Flea!” and when they finally came out, the crowd went berserk. Flea introduced himself in his comedic voice, while Drummer Chad Smith and Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer went to their instrument station. Singer Anthony Kiedis came out with the energy of a 20-year-old, when in reality he is 54.

They started with classics including “Californication,” “Dani California,” and “Can’t Stop,” while the crowd either sang along or banged their head. In fact, some watched the band make passionate head stands, cartwheels and state issues that they had with a microphone or guitar, but all in joking matter.

Although they did play songs from their recent album, you could tell that the audience was not very enthusiastic about their new album during the middle of their set. To get the audience back into concert mode, Flea and Kiedis began talking to the crowds and letting them know that they enjoyed the state of Texas and even cracking up jokes.

Towards the end, they went back to the classics, performing songs you would find in the Billboard Top 40 years ago including “By The Way.” Kiedis serenated the crowd with “Under the Bridge,” and the audience responded singing along quietly and calmly, understanding that the lyrics are based during a hard time of Kiedis’ life.

Though their music list brought many back to the early 80s and throughout the 90s, the ambience of the music could not have been complete without the set design of chandelier lights whether blue or hot pink, setting the mood for each song. Although the set only lasted for an hour and 30 minutes, the Red Hot Chili Peppers illuminated the audience to a time when music was made authentically, without needing the celebrity status.

This was an excellent concert that put a great start to the New Year.