A powerhouse of award-winners take the Majestic for another season of Broadway

The 2016-2017 season of North Park Lexus Broadway in San Antonio includes three market premieres and mixes a little magic with show-stopping family entertainment, Broadway classics and smash-hit blockbusters.

North Park Lexus Broadway in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre opens in September with a brand new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.” The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and its title song.

In October, we welcome the return of Roundabout Theatre Company’s acclaimed masterpiece “Cabaret,” winner of four Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. Life is beautiful at Berlin’s infamous Kit Kat Klub, come hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.”

In December, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical “Jersey Boys” returns, as a season option, to share the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Still breaking house records in cities across the country, come witness the legend of one of the biggest American pop music sensations of all time – they wrote their own songs, invented their own sound and sold 175 million records worldwide – all before they were 30.

January 2017 gets an exhilarating start with a high-tech magic extravaganza! Full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder, “The Illusionists” has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages with a mind-blowing spectacular showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on Earth.

“Rent” continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage as a season option, in early March, in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production.

Also in March, “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” makes its San Antonio premiere. The Tony and Grammy Award-winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, chronicles her hit songwriting success with husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

May welcomes the premiere of “Finding Neverland,” Broadway’s biggest new hit and the winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical! The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event.

The season concludes in June with the market debut of “Matilda The Musical,” winner of 50 international awards, including four Tony Awards. This is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

“We are thoroughly excited to embark on the 26th season of Broadway in San Antonio,” says Mike Rilley, general manager of the Majestic and Charline McCombs Empire Theatres. “Our shows continue to perform to capacity crowds, and we’re thrilled to have another season that offers a little something for everyone including market debuts, family favorites, classics, revivals and new Broadway blockbusters.”

Season tickets are on sale now!

San Antonio Season Subscription packages are still available. Subscribers can choose a six-show package starting at $209. For more information, patrons can visit BroadwayInSanAntonio.com or call Broadway in San Antonio at 800-215-SHOW (7469), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Season Subscribers avoid potential single ticket price increases closer to the show by reserving their seats now, and enjoy the privilege of priority ticket opportunities, lost ticket replacement, exchange privileges on existing seats and much more. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced in the coming months. Group minimums start as low as 10 for select shows; groups can reserve seats now by calling (210) 226-5967.

“The Sound of Music”

Sept. 13 – 18, 2016

The hills are alive! A brand new production of “The Sound of Music,” directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, is coming to the Majestic Theatre.

The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and the title song. “The Sound of Music” enjoyed extraordinary success as a live television production when “The Sound of Music Live!” aired on NBC in December, 2013 and was seen by over 44 million people. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.

Roundabout Theatre Company’s “Cabaret”

Oct. 25-30, 2016

Direct from Broadway, the acclaimed masterpiece returns to San Antonio! As part of its 50th Anniversary Season, the critically acclaimed and award-winning Roundabout Theatre Company is proud to present Sam Mendes (Skyfall, American Beauty) and Rob Marshall’s (Into the Woods and Chicago, the films) Tony Award-winning production of “Cabaret.” Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Leave your troubles outside – life is beautiful at Cabaret, John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff’s Tony-winning musical about following your heart while the world loses its way.

“Jersey Boys”

Dec. 6-11, 2016

(Season option)

Theater goers cheered when “Jersey Boys” made its sell-out premiere in San Antonio in September 2010. Worldwide, more than 20 million people have seen “Jersey Boys.” And now, the show that broke Majestic Theatre Box Office records returns to San Antonio! “Jersey Boys” is the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi.

This is the true story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. They wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds and sold 175 million records worldwide –all before they were 30! “Jersey Boys” features their hit songs “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “Oh What a Night” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” The “Jersey Boys” creative team comprises two-time Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff, book writers Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, composer Bob Gaudio, lyricist Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

“The Illusionists”

Jan. 10-15, 2017

Direct from Broadway, the world’s best-selling magic show is coming to the Majestic Theatre. This mind-blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of seven of the most incredible Illusionists on earth. “The Illusionists – Live from Broadway” has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

“Rent”

March 3-5, 2017

(Season option)

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway… and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world.

And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini’s La Bohème, “Rent” follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters- love.

“Beautiful – The Carol King Musical”

March 14-19, 2017

“Beautiful – The Carol King Musical” tells the Tony and Grammy Award-winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

“Finding Neverland”

May 2-7, 2017

“Finding Neverland” is Broadway’s biggest new hit and the winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical! Directed by visionary Tony winner Diane Paulus, “Finding Neverland” tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother.

Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event.

“Matilda The Musical”

June 6-11, 2017

Winner of 50 international awards, including four Tony Awards, “Matilda The Musical” is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl, “Matilda” continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages on Broadway, in London’s West End, and in Sydney, Australia.

For more information visit www.majesticempire.com or connect with us on Facebook (facebook.com/MajesticTheatreSA) and Twitter/Instagram (@majesticempire).