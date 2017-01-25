PAX South 2017 brings Nintendo Switch, Dungeon and Dragons and more

By Trey Hilburn III

PAX, one of the biggest gaming conventions ever, is headed to San Antonio on Jan. 27-29 at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center for PAX South.

This year PAX brings a hands-on demonstration of the buzzed about Nintendo Switch.

While the latest console from Nintendo officially launches in March, PAX South gives attendees gamers an early opportunity to play titles like “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild,” “Splatoon 2,” “Super Bomberman R” and many more. Each demo is setup in a unique environment that is suited to highlight the Switch’s unique capabilities.

“We absolutely love bringing our games and systems directly to the fans, and PAX South is a great venue to do just that,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “PAX South will be one of the first opportunities for fans to try out Nintendo Switch before it launches on March 3.”

The ever-growing gaming convention that doubles in size every year originally began from the founders of Penny Arcade. When the show eventually expanded so much that it was bursting at the seams, it moved to Boston and finally became PAX East. It immediately gained notoriety as the largest gaming event in North America.

The consistent growth lead to the additions of PAX Weat, PAX Aus, PAX Dev and, of course, PAX South.

Now it is the home to everything including concerts, console freeplay, a huge exhibit hall, a ton of panels and tabletop games.

The PAX exhibit hall is where the industry truly meets the fans. Here you are able to play the latest from publishers and developers. From games to hardware this is a paradise of gaming goodness to most gamers.

Gaming is all about competing and showing that you are better than all of your friends, right? From PC gaming to console gaming, this is the place to compete and own your friends in front of other people. What’s worse than losing in front of a crowd? Losing in front of a large crowd.

The tabletop area has everything from D&D to Magic the Gathering and all things in-between. Here you are able to play it out on tables or checkout games.

Head over to south.paxsite.com to register and get your passes. They range from $30-$75. If you are a self-proclaimed gamer and you miss this, you have nobody to blame but yourself for deciding to not go.