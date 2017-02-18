‘Olivia’ chronicles life of local Latina trailblazer

In the recently published biography, “Olivia,” author Priscilla Kohutek pens the life of Olivia Garza from her humble beginnings to the hallowed halls of our nation’s capital.

It was important for Kohutek to write this book because as a young girl, she recalls Olivia as that special neighbor whom she always counted on to give her life advice and beauty tips. The writing bug bit Kohutek when she wanted to turn those memories into a book highlighting this Hispanic woman ahead of her time.

Olivia did not linger in her husband’s shadow, the traditional “place” of Hispanic wives in the 1950s. She stepped into her own spotlight and blazed a path for others to follow including running for San Antonio City Council in 1974.

“She led the way for Hispanic women today to become involved in our daily life whether in business, politics or in every walk of life,” Kohutek told La Prensa. “Every success Olivia has worked hard for in politics led to a guiding light for the young to recognize. It is important for readers to know that people like Olivia have helped you to be at the place you are in.”

Olivia was born on Aug. 30, 1930 to Jesus Montemayor Caballero and Isabel Alvarado Caballero in San Antonio. She married Gilbert P. Garza on March 31, 1951. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Gilbert studied drafting and was later certified as an architect.

Gilbert worked to perfect the first modular building system in the United States including the Hilton Palacio del Rio Hotel for the 1968 HemisFair and Metropolitan General Hospital. He was elected as Mayor Pro Tem in 1972, only the third Hispanic to be elected to Mayor Pro Tem in San Antonio history. He served in the absence of Mayor John Gatti on Nov. 12, 1972 when he suffered a heart attack, then died two days later.

Together, they had two children Carol Jean and Gilbert Jr. After her husband’s death, Olivia made a mark of her own becoming a participant for the National Consumer Product Safety Commission and The Spanish Speaking Advisory Committee. Her work on the Nixon presidential campaign garnered her an invitation to the 1973 inauguration in Washington D.C.

The long list of accomplishments by Olivia is all the more impressive considering the women’s movement that compelled many out of the home and into the workplace would not come till the end of the decade.

“[Readers] need to know about these successful people with whom they can relate—living examples of what is possible when they reach high and dream big,” continued Kohutek. “I hope that readers realize a better life if they want it and if they work for it, and I hope they are inspired by this story and are motivated by it regardless of gender.”

“Olivia” is available for purchase on Kindle for $6.99 and in paperback for $18.99 on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information about Kohutek, you can visit her website at www.priscillakohutek.com.