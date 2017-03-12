NYX Professional Makeup opens 100th store in San Antonio

Nearly two years after entering the brick-and-mortar retail market, NYX Professional Makeup has recently opened its 100th store at The Shops at La Cantera, the first in San Antonio.

The milestone achievement was perfectly positioned for beauty junkies to shop the complete line of affordable and professional makeup. For the 100th opening, the brand wanted the 1,497-square-foot San Antonio store to include digital technology, as well as hands-on educational environment, providing customers with a memorable and convenient makeup experience.

In keeping with its heritage as a truly digital brand, the La Cantera location features a wide series of innovative technologies including an in-store beauty bar, an interactive makeup station featuring custom video tutorials, a trend-based lip bar and a shadow bar. For Nathalie Kristo, general manager in marketing and global business development at NYX Professional Makeup, this was a milestone that will cater to the customers’ needs.

“To finally reach San Antonio and for it to be the 100th store around the world, is a milestone that we have reached in a good pace,” Kristo told La Prensa. “It makes me very happy to be here and to see what trends San Antonio women are into, whether it is lip liner or eye shadow. We are happy to be here to give them more.”

The makeup brand originated in 1999 in Los Angeles and was named after the Greek goddess who ruled the night and symbolized beauty and power. For the past 16 years, the brand has been recognized for high-quality, professional makeup at affordable prices.

A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is defined by exceptional quality products with rich pigments and a high payoff. Featuring a range of classical, seasonal and on-trend cosmetics, the makeup brand is a must-have among beauty enthusiasts as well as professional makeup artists.

The brand is available in over 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops, beauty supply stores and even online. In fact, North Star Mall will also open its doors to the second NYX store in San Antonio later this month. For Kristo, this is an opportunity for makeup junkies to try new items that will have their faces ready for spring.

“This is indeed the store that makeup enthusiasts needed in San Antonio. There are a lot of products to choose from, especially with spring coming along. Our new Wisteria lipstick is more daring, but fashion forward,” advised Kristo. “There is also the shadow palette that brings bright colors that are form the 80s. This spring, bright is in for a low price.”

NYX Professional Makeup is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.nyxcosmetics.com/nyxretail.