‘Music, Mutts, Magic and More’ special entertainment set for Spring Break at Morgan’s Wonderland

By Bob McCullough

As a bonus during Spring Break 2017, Morgan’s Wonderland will treat guests to “Music, Mutts, Magic and More,” special entertainment that’s free with park admission March 13-18.

This will include musical performances, exhibitions by acrobatic dogs, feats of magic and appearances by butterfly costumed-character Joy, the theme park’s mascot, and members of The Wonder Squad, Morgan’s Wonderland super heroes who will greet guests and pose for photos.

“We’re delighted to offer special spring break entertainment in addition to our more than 25 attractions such as rides, playgrounds and other fun elements,” said General Manager Ron Morander. “This includes our latest addition, our colorful, five-and-a-half-story-high Ferris wheel, Whirling Wonder.”

Actually, the 25-acre, wheelchair-accessible park – designed with special-needs individuals in mind and built to be enjoyed by everyone – will be open daily March 10-19. The latest information on operating days and hours of operation, admissions and special activities can be found at www.MorgansWonderland.com.

Among the special entertainment available during Spring Break will be “The Magic of Friendship,” a 20-minute interactive variety show in which guests will learn the art of making friends and all about inclusion through the power of magic. The production stars Morgan’s Wonderland puppet favorite Hartman and puppeteer-magician The Astonishing Mr. Pitts.

The full lineup of special spring break entertainment is as follows:

Monday, March 13

9:30 a.m. – Joy the Butterfly and Professor von Flutterwing.

9:30 a.m. – Interactive drum circle with T-Bow Gonzales.

10 a.m. – Therapy Animals of San Antonio.

10:30 a.m. – Joy’s Inclusion Dance Party.

11:30 a.m. – Joy the Butterfly and Professor von Flutterwing.

11:30 a.m. – Andrea’s Flying Canines.

12:30 p.m. – “The Magic of Friendship” show.

1:30 p.m. – Musical guest: Sierra Belmares.

Tuesday, March 14

9:30 a.m. – Joy the Butterfly and Professor von Flutterwing.

9:30 a.m. – Interactive drum circle with T-Bow Gonzales.

10 a.m. – Therapy dog: Braille.

10:30 a.m. – Joy’s Inclusion Dance Party.

11:30 a.m. – Andrea’s Flying Canines.

12:30 p.m. – “The Magic of Friendship” show.

1:30 p.m. – Musical guest: Fein Tuned.

Wednesday, March 15

9:30 a.m. – Joy the Butterfly and Professor von Flutterwing.

9:30 a.m. – Interactive drum circle with T-Bow Gonzales.

10 a.m. – Therapy Animals of San Antonio.

10:30 a.m. – Joy’s Inclusion Dance Party.

11:30 a.m. – Joy the Butterfly and Professor von Flutterwing.

11:30 p.m. – Andrea’s Flying Canines.

12:30 p.m. – “The Magic of Friendship” show.

1:30 p.m. – Musical guest: Marisa Flores.

Thursday, March 16

9:30 a.m. – Joy the Butterfly and Professor von Flutterwing.

9:30 a.m. – Interactive drum circle with T-Bow Gonzales.

10 a.m. – Therapy dog: Braille.

10:30 a.m. – Joy’s Inclusion Dance Party.

11:30 a.m. – Joy the Butterfly and Professor von Flutterwing.

11:30 a.m. – Andrea’s Flying Canines.

12:30 p.m. – “The Magic of Friendship” show.

1:30 p.m. – Musical guest: Rachel Laven.

Friday, March 17

9:30 a.m. – Joy the Butterfly and Professor von Flutterwing.

9:30 a.m. – Interactive drum circle with T-Bow Gonzales.

10 a.m. – Therapy dog: Trinity.

10:30 a.m. – Joy’s Inclusion Dance Party.

11:30 a.m. Joy the Butterfly and Professor von Flutterwing.

11:30 a.m. – Andrea’s Flying Canines.

12:30 p.m. – “The Magic of Friendship” show.

1:30 p.m. – Musical guest: Samantha Eberle.

Saturday, March 18

11 a.m. – Joy the Butterfly and Professor von Flutterwing; The Wonder Squad’s X-Ray and Uno..

11 a.m. – “Hartman’s House” interactive puppet show.

12:30 p.m. – Joy’s Inclusion Dance Party.

1:30 p.m. – “The Astonishing Superpower Magic and Puppet” show.

Morgan’s Wonderland is located at 5223 David Edwards Drive in Northeast San Antonio a half-mile west of IH 35 at the intersection of Wurzbach Parkway and Thousand Oaks Drive. For more information, call (210) 495-5888.