It’s Morphin’ Time! ‘Saban’s Power Rangers’ coming to theaters

“Saban’s Power Rangers” follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat.

Chosen by destiny, Zack the Black Ranger (Ludi Lin), Trini the Yellow Ranger (Becky G), Jason the Red Ranger (Dacre Montgomery), Kimberly the Pink Ranger (Naomi Scott) and Billy the Blue Ranger (RJ Cyler) quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.

The film, directed by Dean Israelite, was based upon the popular “Power Rangers,” created by Haim Saban and Toei Company Ltd.