Mobile Om sets stage for yoga revolution

Yogis will untie to say “Om” at San Antonio’s favorite Om Fest to practice yoga as well as to celebrate the beloved Fiesta season.

Om Fest: Fiesta Edition will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Travis Park. The festival is free and open to the public and is brought to you by Mobile Om and the City of San Antonio.

It is recommended to fill the grounds once it starts to rise and shine in a community wide yoga class to cultivate peaceful and calm vibes. Throughout the fest, there will be a few yoga classes, live music, meditation, massages, local art, vendors and more.

“I was inspired by my experiences at Wanderlust Festivals, to create a local experience combining yoga, music, art and more to build a community through the universal language of yoga,” expounded Cassandra Fauss, Mobile Om founder. “I want Om Fest to be a yoga celebration where anyone is able to enjoy a variety of yoga classes, demos and activities to highlight San Antonio’s vibrant yoga community.”

The development of yoga can be traced back to over 5,000 years ago, but some researchers think that yoga may be up to 10,000 years old. Yoga’s long, rich history can be divided into four main periods: Pre-classical yoga, classical yoga, post-classical yoga and modern period of innovation, practice and development.

Since its origins, yoga has become a very popular form of exercise around the world due to its numerous benefits. Physically, yoga can improve your flexibility, build muscle strength, perfect your posture and can help you sleep deeper. Mentally, yoga can boost your mood, increase your self-esteem, benefit your relationships and maintain your nervous system.

The 2016 Yoga in America Study, conducted by Yoga Journal and Yoga Alliance, shows that the number of U.S. yoga practitioners has increased to more than 36 million, up from 20.4 million in 2012. Women represent 72 percent of U.S. practitioners; and thirty-four percent of Americans, 80 million people, said they are likely to try yoga for the first time in the next 12 months.

Ultimately, yoga has become popular in the community due to its physical and mental health benefits, as well as being around a community that wants to grow in a personal manner. For Fauss, it is important to keep expanding the yoga culture all around San Antonio by also offering free monthly classes in the San Antonio Missions and Fitness on the Plaza at the Tobin Center for Performing Arts.

“I would love to see Om Fest become a staple in San Antonio in the future,” continued Fauss. “My goal is to find local sponsors and strategic partnerships to help fund the festival so we can expand it to a full day event incorporating more classes, vendors and music. Who knows? Maybe the event is a catalyst for creating similar experiences in other cities as Mobile Om expands its reach.”

Information on events for aspiring yogis is available at visit www.mobileomtx.com.