Metallia brings ‘WorldWired’ tour to Alamodome

Metallica announced that they will be bringing their “WorldWired 2017” North American tour to the Alamodome on June 14. The “WorldWired 2017” tour is produced by Live Nation and kicks off on May 10 in Baltimore, MD at M&T Bank Stadium.

The tour will crisscross its way across North America into the summer, marking the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Grammy Award winning band’s first proper North American tour since 2009. Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will be the main support acts for the tour run.

Tickets, $55.50 – $150.55, are now available for purchase. Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of the “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct” album, available as a physical CD or a digital download. Visit www.metallica.com for complete ticket info.

Fans should expect to receive information from Warner Music Artist Services on how to redeem their albums within 14 business days after their purchase. Full details of how you can gift the album, should you have already purchased, will be given on the redemption page.

Metallica has partnered with CID Entertainment to offer four options of special enhanced experiences on this tour, including premium tickets and amenities, including: early access to the venue, a visit to the ‘Memory Remains’ exhibit of memorabilia, and meet and greets. For full package details, visit http://www.cidentertainment.com/events/metallica-tour-2017/.

Additionally, Metallica has announced the formation of their All Within My Hands Foundation, which will raise funds to support a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities that the individual band members support, along with continuing to donate to music education programs and local food banks. Through a collaboration with Crowdrise, the band encourages fans to make a donation when purchasing tickets to the upcoming shows. For more information, visit www.crowdrise.com/metallica.

“Hardwired…To Self-Destruct” was released on Nov. 18 on Metallica’s own Blackened Recordings record label and debuted at No. 1 around the world, selling over 800,000 copies worldwide in its first week. The album was produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, and is available in various configurations at www.metallica.com.

About Metallica

Metallica formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist and vocalist James Hetfield and has become one of the most influential and commercially successful rock bands in history, having sold 110 million albums worldwide while playing to millions of fans on literally all seven continents. They have scored several multi-platinum albums, including 1991’s “Metallica” (commonly referred to as The Black Album), with sales of nearly 17 million copies in the United States alone, making it the best-selling album in the history of Soundscan.

Metallica has also garnered numerous awards and accolades, including nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, and multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009.

In December 2013, Metallica made history when they performed a rare concert in Antarctica, becoming the first act to ever play all seven continents all within a year and earning themselves a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.