Melody Betts talks inspiration, challenges and breaking barriers in ‘The Sound of Music’

When Melody Betts walked in for her audition as Mother Abbess in the beloved musical “The Sound of Music,” her initial thoughts were, “There’s no way! I am not getting this part.”

Everyone in the room, according to Betts, looked and sang the part better than she did. However, three-time Tony Award winner and director Jack O’Brien and music supervisor Andy Einhorn saw something special in Betts during that audition – what she now calls “a rare but magical opportunity” that has become one of her most memorable moments.

Her talent and motivation earned Betts the role of Mother Abbess in the brand new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” the beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family, which will make its San Antonio premier at the Majestic Theatre Sept. 13-18, kicking off the 2016-2017 season of North Park Lexus Broadway in San Antonio.

The new touring production will feature the Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning score that includes “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and perhaps the most emotive of all, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” this last one delivered by Betts herself in a commanding soprano.

La Prensa Newspaper recently spoke to Betts, in a phone interview, where she shared her inspirations, challenges and her gratitude for playing Mother Abbess, a role which has allowed her to break color barriers in Broadway and grow as an actress and singer.

LP: This story has been captivating audiences for over 50 years, how did you feel when you were chosen to play The Mother Abbess?

Betts: It was a surprise. The best part of being an actress is when one can see you as something else that might be outside of your type. I’m normally type cast as being black, a loud singer, belting my life away, and that’s fine, I love those parts too, but it’s really nice when someone can open your eyes and they open their eyes also to seeing the possibilities of what you can do as an actress that are different than what you’re normally cast as. Thankfully, Jack O’Brien and Andy Einhorn gave me this opportunity, and I’m really appreciative of it.

LP: What does it mean for you to play the Mother Abbess today?

Betts: I feel extremely grateful to be able to play this part now in this time, in this day. I don’t feel like this is an opportunity that many people get, especially people of color, so I am just grateful to have the opportunity. I also feel extremely responsible and challenged to play this part because there are aspects of it that are not the norm for me, like my classical singing. I kind of had to go back and brush up on it.

LP: What motivates you or inspires you to play the Mother Abbess every night?

Betts: The relationship between Mother Abbess and Maria inspires me because it’s a very loving yet slightly complicated relationship. The Mother Abbess is not supposed to have favorites, but it’s clearly obvious that Maria is hers and she relates to Maria, I think, because they’re so similar, which is a surprise. I’m also inspired by other actresses who have played the part before me like Audra McDonald.

I think one of the main messages of the show as we’re watching Maria’s life is that you can’t just try to fit yourself into a puzzle piece size that isn’t made for you. You have to find your own purpose, your own life, your own joy, your own happiness, and in doing that, you become the best human being you can possibly be. If we are doing the thing that we are supposed to do on this planet, then everything kind of all works together. I feel like that’s Maria’s story, but it’s also mine. I am inspired, and I am motivated by that every day.

I get to act and do what I love; and because of that, it makes me happy and allows me to fulfill a purpose that I’m supposed to fulfill in life. I am in the spot where I am supposed to be and feel like that’s helping the world move along better in some kind of way. It’s all connected.

LP: As Mother Abbess, you get to sing one of the most iconic songs, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.” Do you get nervous or are you always ready for it?

Betts: I’m never ready! [laughs] That song is a challenge for me every night, but that’s what keeps me happy to keep coming back because everything isn’t perfect. I still have to work at it, and I’m ok with that. I still take voice lessons. I love singing the song because of the way that it’s acted, the message of it and how it motivates Maria. I love that about it, and I love the fact that I still have to work at it every day, it’s a challenge.

LP: What would you say is one of the major differences between the movie and the live performance?

Betts: The movie is beautiful. It’s a classic and will always remain that way, but I believe there are places in the stage production where it can be a little more human so that people can relate to it more – I think that’s what the musical has that the movie does not.

LP: This is your first touring experience. What will you take away from it once it’s over?

Betts: I will always remember it. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced so many people from so many places, from so many different backgrounds and origins – they all have the same affection for the musical. Whole families come to enjoy it together, and I’m so happy at the end of it and appreciative of it. They sing along with us, and we can actually hear them. I don’t’ know if I’ve ever experienced that before when the whole audience will sit and sing along with you. It’s magical!

Betts, a Chicago native, began her career professionally in 2008. However, she’s been singing and acting since she was 5 years old. Before “The Sound of Music,” Betts was last seen as the Rain Lady in Second Stage’s production of “Invisible Thread.” Other credits include “Hairspray,” “A Christmas Carol,” “The Color Purple,” among others.

Now, you can see her as the Mother Abbess in “The Sound of Music.” Tickets for San Antonio dates, starting at $30, are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 982-ARTS (2787), or by visiting Ticketmaster outlets including the Majestic Box Office.

“The Sound of Music” opens with performances at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. For venue information, please go to www.MajesticEmpire.com. For information on Broadway in San Antonio visit www.BroadwayInSanAntonio.com.