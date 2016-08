Más estrellas se unen para “Premios Tu Mundo”

— 46% of patients identified as high risk for recurrence according to clinical-pathological factors as described in the publication, and who therefore would be usual candidates for adjuvant chemotherapy, were reclassified as Low Risk by MammaPrint® and MINDACT shows could possibly forgo chemotherapy[i] — — MammaPrint could change clinical practice by providing critical prognostic information to aid in assessing patients’ risk for distant metastasis and potentially sparing over one hundred thousand women annually[ii] with early-stage breast cancer worldwide from unnecessary toxicities and side effects from chemotherapy and creating considerable cost savings — — As demonstrated in the MINDACT trial, MammaPrint is now the only FDA-cleared breast cancer prognostic test with the highest level of evidence (1A) for its clinical utility to aid correctly identifying Low Risk patients —