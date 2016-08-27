Mala Luna Music Festival announces expanded lineup

ScoreMore Shows is excited to announce an expanded music lineup for the inaugural Mala Luna Music Festival, a brand new two-day music festival experience that is slated to make its debut on Diá de los Muertos weekend, Oct. 29 and 30, at the historic Lone Star Brewery in the burgeoning Southtown District near downtown San Antonio.

Weekend GA and VIP passes are on sale now at www.MalaLunaMusicFestival.com.

Mala Luna Music Festival will welcome to the 2016 lineup one of this year’s most exciting breakout artists, Lil Uzi Vert, who released his critically-acclaimed mixtape “The Perfect Luv Tape” this August and was recently named to XXL’s “2016 Freshmen Class”; Lil Yachty, who reached mainstream popularity in 2016 behind the hit singles “One Night” and “Minnesota”; Cash Money Records rapper Jacquees, who plans to release his long-awaited debut album later in 2016; and G Herbo, whose highly-anticipated debut album is due this fall.

Further additions to the Mala Luna Music Festival lineup include hip-hop producer Sango, whose latest album, “Da Rochina 3,” was released last November to critical praise; French-Canadian DJ Lunice, who is well-known for his participation in the production duo TNGHT alongside Hudson Mohawke, and whose debut album “360” is slated to be released later in 2016; Jamaican reggae artist Kranium, who is riding high off his recent breakout hit “Nobody Has to Know” and the accompanying Major Lazer remix that has now become a worldwide sensation; and aspiring Houston-based rapper Trill Sammy.

In an effort to support the city’s up-and-coming music scene Mala Luna Music Festival will also include performances from several San Antonio-based artists, including IVY, Vi$ion, Greg G, Mitch James, KWYK and Phillip Wolf.

Additionally, Mala Luna Music Festival will include headlining performances from one of the world’s top DJs and producers, Kaskade; Texas-native and acclaimed hip-hop artist Travis Scott; one of the hottest new acts of the year, G-Eazy; and acclaimed EDM DJ/producer and founder of Dim Mak Records Steve Aoki, who will to help bring the party to downtown San Antonio all weekend long.

Weekend GA and VIP passes to the first-ever Mala Luna Music Festival are on sale now at www.MalaLunaMusicFestival.com. GA two-day tickets are currently available for purchase for $119, while VIP two-day passes are just $159. Interested patrons are encouraged to act fast as these tickets are in short supply and will increase in price as the event date approaches.

VIP passes give ticket buyers the utmost festival-going experience, with perks including preferred viewing areas, expedited entry, dedicated bars and restroom facilities, festival merchandise, and additional amenities to be announced.

In an effort to give back and show appreciation to the surrounding San Antonio community, Mala Luna Music Festival is donating a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold to Network for Young Artists (NYA), a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable classes in voice, guitar, percussion, keyboard and dance for San Antonio-area youth ages 4-20.

Additionally, select NYA students will be offered a chance to perform at the festival in front of their hometown crowd. This partnership with NYA helps to further ScoreMore Shows’ ongoing commitment to supporting underserved students through providing incentives and culturally relevant opportunities at its various shows and festivals.

The Mala Luna Music Festival team looks to bring a truly unique festival experience to the San Antonio area. The festival will pay homage to the local culture and the communities’ annual Diá de los Muertos celebration through a unique and highly-curated selection of stellar music acts set to perform over two days, along with multiple live art installations and numerous local food vendors and merchants. Stay tuned as details surrounding additional performers, single-day tickets, onsite art installations, weekend activities and more will be announced in the weeks ahead.