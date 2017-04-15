Local chef competes in ‘Iron Chef Gauntlet’

Local Chef Jason Dady will be competing in the latest addition to the franchise in “Iron Chef Gauntlet,” hosted by the incomparable Alton Brown.

The six-episode primetime event will premiere tonight at 8 p.m. (CT) on the Food Network Channel. Viewers can also enjoy the one-hour special, “The Legend of Iron Chef” at 7 p.m., which celebrates historic moments, and the series premiere of “Iron Chef Eats” at 9 p.m., where Iron Chefs reveal their favorite food spots around the country.

Seven extraordinary chefs from all over the United States will compete for the chance to become the next Iron Chef. In oder to be the gladiator left standing, one must win the Gauntlet – three rapid-succession battles, each against one legendary Iron Chef: Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto or Michael Symon.

Chef Dady explained to La Prensa that when he got the invitation from producers, he could not believe this opportunity was happening.

“When I got the call from the casting producer and was asked if I was interested in being a part of the new Iron Chef franchise, I said yes right away,” said Chef Dady. “When I got off the phone, I was screaming for excitement and ready to start without hesitation.”

In the first five episodes, competitors endure two grueling rounds of cooking starting with the Chairman’s Challenge where host Alton Brown delivers a themed menu and is the sole decision maker on the most and least successful chef. In the finale premiering on Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m., the last chef standing has the title in reach. First, the chef must run the Gauntlet including three rapid-succession “secret ingredient” battles, each against one legendary Iron Chef: Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto or Michael Symon.

Only if the finalist receives more points than the Iron Chefs combined will history be made, joining the coveted ranks of Iron Chefs, otherwise they will leave the kitchen in defeat.

“[With an opportunity] like this you have to be yourself, and being a proud San Antonian, kind of the loudest leader I can be. That is definitely my goal to be as genuine and honest as possible,” continued Chef Dady.

Chef Dady first showed up in the culinary scene in San Antonio in 2001 and has received praise from food critics around the country. That includes a “40 Under 40 Rising Star” in the San Antonio Business Journal and a StarChefs.com Rising Stars Restaurateur Award.

He is constantly creating new restaurant concepts including: the Northern Italian-focused Tre Enoteca (2015), the family-friendly Texas pit ‘cue at the award-winning Two Bros BBQ Market (2008), the modest, saloon-styled B&D Ice House (2014), and The Bin (2016), a classic Barcelona Spanish tapas bar. Dady introduced the coastal seafood experience of Shuck Shack in July 2015 and the opening of a second Two Bros BBQ Market is planned for this year.

“For me, this opportunity is a matter of showcasing San Antonio. It is very important to showcase what amazing food culture that we have here and being a part of the show trying to lead the way is something that I am looking forward to,” concluded Chef Dady.

A new digital experience debuts with the “Iron Chef Gauntlet” premiere at FoodNetwork.com/IronChefGauntlet where fans can join Alton for a look behind-the-scenes, meet the challengers and check out the array of tools the chefs bring to battle. Join the conversation on social media and watch for exclusive content with the hashtag #IronChefGauntlet.