Local blogger releases new book ‘100 Things To Do in San Antonio Before You Die’

By Nathaly Cruz

San Antonio is a city full of adventures and surprises. As one of the fastest growing cities in the country, a new book by author Denise Richter can be the perfect guide to experience it all.

“100 Things to Do in San Antonio Before You Die” highlights 100 experiences – all curated by Richter – revealing the obvious musts to many hidden gems that even locals don’t know about.

“I encourage people to use it as a passport. So that every time you do something, you can write the date you did it. Then, it becomes almost like a scrapbook of your fun times in San Antonio,” said Richter. “Whether it is from going to the River Walk to looking for the best breakfast taco, the book can guide you.”

The book features where to find the best barbacoa, breakfast tacos, green spaces, margaritas, as well as how to enjoy the River Walk, Fiesta, museums, parades and much more.

Richter’s search for finding the best experiences in San Antonio began when she started her blog “San Antonio Tourist” in 2010 – an idea she got after organizing student trips to Spain and Oaxaca, Mexico.

“I had them do a blog so that they could write about their experiences and that way their families and friends could kind of travel along with us,” said Richter, who is also a journalism professor.

After receiving great feedback from friends and family, Richter continued to blog, and in the spring of 2015, she received a call from a publisher in St. Louis who was interested in her writing “100 Things to Do in San Antonio Before You Die” as part of a bucket series already done in Miami and Chicago.

“I thought writing this book was going to be easy, but then I realized there were things that I hadn’t written about in the blog. I blog for folks who want to get beyond the Alamo and the River Walk. So, I really hadn’t written about the Alamo, and I hadn’t written too much on River Walk, only on the Christmas lights because I love them.”

In the fall of 2015, Denise dedicated her time on finishing the book. “I think I had 85 blog post at the time. I combined all the posts on tacos, and I turned that into the taco page. I gave a list of 10 or 12 places to go, which meant I didn’t have 85 posts anymore, but like 70.” She recalled it all worked out perfectly since her daughter was off in college, giving her free time to do the reporting.

However, that was not the only challenge she faced. The publisher was asking for an average of 150 words per thing, and most of her blogs are an average of 300 to 400 words. “I had to go and edit everything,” she said.

Overall, Richter feels happy with the outcome of her book. “It’s been great. I can tell it is doing well; it sells on Amazon for the full price, $16. I didn’t even know amazon sold anything for a full prize, so to me that means it is selling well,” she said.

As for her top three recommendations, she added, “The lights on the River Walk on Christmas, breakfast tacos, I mean San Antonio has got the best breakfast tacos, and I really love the McNay Museum of Art. I just think that the collection is beautiful, and that the setting is beautiful, it is just gorgeous.”

When Richter retires from teaching, she plans on being a full time blogger. “I would like to do travel writing. You know just travel and write,” she concluded.

“100 Thing To Do in San Antonio Before You Die,” published on March 31, 2016, is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon.com and Half Price Books in San Antonio.