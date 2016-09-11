Local artist Savannah Garza is America’s new rising artist

When 17-year-old singer Savannah Garza was younger, she knew she was destined to be a performer after going to an Evanescence concert and hearing singer Amy Lee’s powerful and inspiring voice.

She slowly decided to unveil her talent at the age of 12 by enrolling in vocal and guitar lessons and has not stopped to reach greater heights. When Disney Channel’s talent go-to producer Andrew Lane heard her voice at the Teen Nation Tour, an anti-bullying musical tour, he decided to bring in the fresh talent and produce her debut EP in Los Angeles.

“I am at the beginning of my career, and it is interesting to see that when I first started, I was in more of the pop genre. Now, I am heading towards the pop/alternative side of the things with a Taylor Swift meets Katy Perry meets Avril Lavigne kind of music,” Garza told La Prensa.

Working with the legendary producer, who has also created platinum accredited records for High School Musical and Hannah Montana, has allowed Garza to bring out her charisma and talent to be available to the audience.

“When I first met Andrew, it was kind of intimating because you know all the famous names he has worked with and this is a huge deal,” discussed Garza. “But once I started working with him, I found out that he is humble and down to earth. All of my producers have worked really hard, and they you know they have become such big parts of my life.”

Since then, Garza has released her single and video “Could Have Told Me” and slowly rose to fame and top players in the music industry demanded to work with her including producers and engineers for Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. Garza has also captivated her target audiences of teenagers on stage in her “Boys of Summer Tour,” where she performs alongside the biggest names in social media and music.

“After going on ‘The Boys of Summer Tour,’ I have learned a lot. Ever since I have worked in L.A. around a year and a half ago and based on everyone that I have met out there, I have learned so much. The experience has become memorable, and I am having the best time possible to work hard,” explained Garza.

As she continues to grow into her profession, Garza is already a seasoned professional when it comes to being on stage. Garza has also competed two years in a row in the National American Miss Pageant in Texas, which solidified her passion for music and desire to perform.

Soon after her pageantry days, Garza joined and shined in Rockstar Academy, a program in which young tweens get together for a 10-week program culminating into a final performance where they share their passion for the arts. Garza has proven that working hard to shape your talent and showcase it to a big audience will only bring you one step closer to the reality of seeing your dream come true, one step at a time.

As she reflects on all the accomplishments she has met, Garza has moved forward since the age of 12 to only become as great as her idol, if not unique. In the future, Garza hopes to permanently live in Los Angeles, win a Grammy award and reach a higher fan base to “make her mark.”

“I am planning my fall schedule right now, and there are bigger plans ahead of me,” stated Garza. “I am ready to go to the next level.”

If you are interested in watching this local talent on the rise, you can catch her at the Winter Fest on Dec. 3 in Helotes, Texas. For more information, visit www.savvygmusic.com.