La Prensa’s top S.A. places to visit during Labor Day

Labor Day is a great holiday to rest, recover and recharge your batteries whether you need to go back to school or spend 40 hours a week at an office.

Many of you may wish to spend your three day vacation elsewhere; however, I suggest you think twice before packing a luggage to go to the beach or visit family in Houston. In fact, it is best to put the luggage away because there are several events going on during Labor Day that are perfect for anyone including the underground musician or the sport enthusiast.

After research was done, La Prensa has found five spots you will not want to miss on your Labor Day weekend.

San Antonio Missions vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

As summer speeds by so does the baseball season here in San Antonio. Stop by the Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium, located at 5757 US Hwy 90, either on Sunday, Sept. 4 or Monday, Sept. 5 at 7:05 p.m. and watch the San Antonio Missions finish their season at home with a three-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Fans can enjoy post-game fireworks, while Sunday includes a cereal bowl giveaway for the first 500 kids.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.samissions.com.

River Walk Labor Day Arts and Crafts Show

If you are interested in an artsy themed Labor Day, this weekend is a great time for a scenic stroll through one of San Antonio’s most coveted tourist destinations, the River Walk. Stop by one of the many booths at the Labor Day Arts and Crafts Show between Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for handmade art and jewelry of the highest quality, made by local artists and vendors who will be in attendance. Whether its jewelry, pottery or fine art you are interested in, you are sure to find what you’re looking for.

For more information, visit www.thesanantonioriverwalk.com.

Échale Latino Music Estyles

The free Labor Day event will kick off at 12:30 p.m. with Los Nahuatlatos, Manolo Black, El Tule and Money Chicha. Pearl restaurants Southerleigh, Botika, The Granary and Lick Honest Ice Creams will be offering food for purchase. Pearl Farmers Market favorite Ms. Chocolatier will be selling delicious chocolates at the event and local artisan vendors such as Very That, Las Ofrendas, Pedazos de Maria, BarbacoApparel, Sweet Craft Jewelry and artist Cruz Ortiz’s Snake Hawk Press will have items for sale.

For more information, visit www.atpearl.com.

The House on Mango Street

If you enjoy theatre, the popular book by Sandra Cisneros is now on stage at the Classic Theatre of San Antonio, located at 1924 Fredericksburg Rd. on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 3 p.m.

The House on Mango Street tells the story of Esperanza Cordero, whose neighborhood is one of harsh realities and harsh beauty. Esperanza doesn’t want to belong — not to her rundown neighborhood and not to the low expectations the world has for her.

Esperanza’s story is that of a young Latina coming into her power and inventing for herself what she will become. The story will be heartbreaking and deeply joyous, but one worth watching. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $10 for students and $20 for seniors, military and teachers.

For more information, visit, www.classictheatre.org.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

If you want one last dip into the water, it is the perfect time to head to Six Flags Fiesta Texas with a full weekend of fun starting Labor Day weekend. Fiesta Texas is ready to welcome all guests during the holiday to climb aboard the massive Bahama Blaster, the classic spinning Twister and tyke-friendly attractions for the kids.

Don’t forget that the attraction also sells crispy churros, fluffy cotton candy and funnel cakes sprinkled with powdered sugar that many can enjoy while shopping, watching live music shows or spending time with your friends. Don’t forget that the Looney Tunes characters will be out to make your Six Flags experience a little more memorable.

If you are interested in a thrilling Labor Day experience, visit www.sixflags.com for more information.musics