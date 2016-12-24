Keanu Reeves is back in the new ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’

Keanu Reeves returns to the big screen as the legendary hitman John Wick. In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild.

Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers. The new trailer, released earlier this week, already has over 1 million views.

In a preview, fans get to see Wick back in action, a glimpse of his dog and a first look at Laurence Fishburne’s character. It’s sort of a reunion for the two since they previously costarred in the “Matrix” trilogy.

Fishburne appears greeting Wick saying, “The man, the myth, the legend.” The cast also includes Common, Ruby Rose, Franco Nero, as well as cast members from the original film, including Bridget Moynahan, Lance Reddick and John Leguizamo.

“John Wick: Chapter 2” hits theaters Feb. 10, 2017. Follow more news on social media using the #JohnWick2.