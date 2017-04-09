Justin Timberlake to perform F1 United States Grand Prix

Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is honored to announce that international superstar Justin Timberlake will perform on COTA’s Super Stage on Saturday, Oct. 21, and tickets for the 2017 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, set for Oct. 20-22, are available for purchase through www.CircuitofTheAmericas.com.

Timberlake, who has just won his 10th Grammy Award with his Oscar-nominated hit single “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”, has been featured in Time Magazine’s “Most Influential Men of the World” twice.

Last year’s F1 USGP broke COTA’s attendance records with over 269,000 people coming from all over the world to watch Mercedes AMG PetronaS F1 Team driver, Lewis Hamilton, clinch his fifth USGP win—and fourth at Circuit of The Americas—as well as to enjoy turbo-charged live performances by Taylor Swift and Usher and The Roots on COTA’s Super Stage following the racing action.

Bobby Epstein, chairman of Circuit of The Americas, recently commented, “We’re thrilled to have Justin Timberlake perform at this year’s United States Grand Prix. After five years, the F1 USGP weekend at COTA has evolved into an annual destination where residents and visitors alike can experience a combination of world-class music, entertainment and motorsports. The combination of the incredible entertainment off and on-track with the amazing backdrop of Austin—and everything it has to offer—provides fans with an exhilarating weekend that simply cannot be missed.”

Three-day weekend passes, which include access to the concert, are now available. Three-day tickets will be available for purchase starting at $159 if purchased prior to July 4. Additionally, should it rain over two inches in the 24-hour period before the start of the F1 USGP race on Sunday, Oct. 22, COTA will refund 105 percent of the value of the ticket for any fan who purchased a reserved seat on a 3-day weekend pass by July 4, and still allow them to attend the race. Hotel rooms can be booked now at www.circuitoftheamericas.com/bookaroom.

Stay tuned for details to come surrounding interactive programming that COTA has planned for the 2017 F1 USGP. The first of which to present is the “Common Threads Chef Takeover,” a pop-up dinner series with a star-studded roster of renowned chefs. The series lands in five major cities throughout the U.S. starting in Chicago on April 30 and wrapping in Austin during race weekend. For tickets and additional information, visit www.commonthreads.org/cheftakeover. All funds raised benefit Common Threads’ mission of bringing health and wellness to children, families and communities through cooking and nutrition education as well as help fund the launch of Common Threads programming in COTA’s neighboring Del Valle Independent School District.

For more information on the 2017 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, visit www.CircuitofTheAmericas.com.