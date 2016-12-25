Julianne and Derek Hough bring ‘Move – Beyond – Live on Tour’ to the Majestic

Following the sold-out successes of both its 2014 inaugural run and a fan-demanded sophomore run in 2015, “Move Live on Tour,” featuring powerhouse duo Julianne and Derek Hough, is back and better than ever in 2017 with an all-new experience, “Move – Beyond – Live on Tour.”

Julianne and Derek recently stopped by “Good Morning America” to make their nationwide announcement, performing at the Times Squares studio and giving fans a taste of the high-energy choreography expected from the tour. Taking a cue from the elements, the show will feature inspiration pulled from earth, wind, fire and water.

“Move – Beyond – Live on Tour” kicks off April 19 in Akron, OH and hits over 40 cities including a stop in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m.

Tickets ($55 – $95) are now available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. All tickets are subject to applicable service charges and fees. VIP packages are also available through MoveLiveOnTour.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities with Julianne and Derek.

The Hough siblings are promising fans their biggest and best show yet, with brand-new stage production inspired by the elements – earth, wind, fire and water – which the duo have infused into fresh, high impact choreography that only they can deliver. The show will bring fans on a journey of dance and music, taking inspiration directly from the four elements as an exploration of the human relationship with nature. The pair will be joined by the Move Company Dancers for group performances in styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between.

“There is nothing like performing onstage in front of a live audience, and this show is going to be like nothing we’ve done before,” said Julianne. “For those that have been before or will be experiencing the show for the first time, it will transport them beyond their wildest imaginations and expectations.”

“Move – Beyond – Live on Tour” will once again be co-created, choreographed and produced by Julianne and Derek Hough, who are joined by their all-star creative team. Superstar choreographer team Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs, will co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour as well. Move Live on Tour is a Faculty Production.

For up to date information and to purchase tickets, please visit MoveLiveOnTour.com.

Julianne and Derek are longtime “Dancing With the Stars” fan favorites with multiple Emmy Awards and mirror ball trophies between them. Separately, they starred in two of this year’s most talk-about and highly-anticipated live musical events, the Emmy Award-winning “Grease: Live” and “Hairspray Live.” On Christmas morning, they will host ABC’s “The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration,” which Julianne also executive produced.