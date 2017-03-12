Juan Gabriel Forever, a musical and audiovisual tribute

The Hispanic Heritage Society with the collaboration of COperarts, a nonprofit organization promoting culture, arts and education through quality events, will offer a tribute in memory of an icon of Hispanic popular music who expressed the soul of his people in his songs.

Juan Gabriel Forever, a gala celebration, will re-live on screen the marvelous memories he left when he was awarded by the Hispanic Heritage Society with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

This unforgettable musical event will take place on Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. at the sumptuous “Anacacho Room” of the historic St. Anthony Hotel, located at 300 E. Travis St.

The musical suite of his songs features the participation of the Artistic Group Voces de San Antonio; Soloists Héctor Hernández, Michelle Galindo, Johann Idsellis, Aldo; Guest Artist Marietta and introducing JP Lane.

Guests will also enjoy a special performance by Soprano Cristina Ortega and Mariachi “Los Galleros.”

Tickets are available online at www.hispanicheritagesociety.org and the options include:

$40 per ticket – Balcony, show only (limited seating)

$125 per ticket – Includes 3 p.m. red carpet arrival, 3:30 p.m. show, 5:30 p.m. dinner and cash bar.

$1,250 per table – 10 dinner seats. Reserved table in purchaser’s name, and enjoy the event together with family and friends.

For more information, please call (210) 822-3247.