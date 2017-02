Jon Secada hace homenaje a Beny Moré en nuevo álbum

Dr Badia Invites You to ‘Swim for Haiti’ Event MIAMI, FL – February 17, 2016 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Internationally renowned upper extremity surgeon will visit Port-au-Prince, Haiti for the first time to attend and support the 4th Annual Swim for Haiti event, an annual open water swim to promote the beauty and adventure of Haiti, and where all proceeds will go to a …

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Champion Laurie Hernandez to receive Latinovator Award at Hispanicize 2017 MIAMI, FL – February 16, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – U.S. Olympic gymnastics gold and silver medalist and Dancing with the Stars champion Laurie Hernandez, the 16-year-old dynamo who blazed into America’s heart during the Olympic Games Rio 2016, will be awarded with the 2017 Latinovator Award at the eighth annual Hispanicize 2017 Week, April …