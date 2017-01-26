JAZZ, TX announces special show with blues singer Marcia Ball

The Pearl’s newest upscale music venue, Jazz, TX announces an exciting show with blues singer Marcia Ball.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 8:30 – 11:30 p.m. at 312 Pearl Pkwy, Building 6 Suite 6001. Tickets are $35 and are available online at jazztx.com/event/marcia-ball.

Texas-born, Louisiana-raised pianist, vocalist and songwriter Marcia Ball, is touring in support of her latest Alligator Records CD, “The Tattooed Lady and The Alligator Man.” Ball’s groove-laden New Orleans R&B, heart-wrenching ballads and driving Gulf Coast blues have made her a one-of-a-kind favorite of music fans everywhere.

Her music mixes equal parts simmering soul fervor and rollicking Crescent City piano. “The Tattooed Lady and The Alligator Man” is her sixth release for Alligator. Ball has five Grammy Award nominations. She received the 2014 Blues Music Award (BMA) for the Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Of The Year. She has now won a total of 10 BMAs and has received 44 nominations.

Ball recently received a 2015 Living Blues Readers’ Poll Award for Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard) and now holds nine Living Blues Awards in all. She was inducted into the Gulf Coast Hall of Fame in 2010 and into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2012.