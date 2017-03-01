Jazz, TX announces drink specials and salsa lessons every Saturday

The Pearl’s newest upscale music venue, Jazz, TX announces a partnership with Semeneya, San Antonio’s number one studio for Latin and salsa dancing, to host salsa lessons and provide a special drink menu to all guests.

Every Saturday from 1-4 p.m., Semeneya will teach guests different styles of salsa dancing at Jazz, TX. Each hour will feature a lesson, followed by a social free-style salsa dance with live music on the dance floor. Students of all levels are welcome to join the fun and learn new dancing skills. Each salsa session will be $12 per person.

Along with the lesson, Jazz, TX will feature drink specials ($8-$12) including a Jazz, TX infused Bloody Mary, a Jazz, TX style Michelada, Fresh Fruit Mimosa, The Cha Cha (Blanco tequila, fresh lime, Mexican cola and crushed ice), a Aperol Refresher, and La Isla Hernandez (black strap rum, Blanco rum, gin, Cointreau, fresh lemon, simple syrup and Mexican cola).

Envisioned by renowned local musician Brent “Doc” Watkins, Jazz, TX has all the class of an upscale jazz club with the grit of a traditional Texas dancehall. Jazz, TX is located in the cellar of the Bottling Department at the historic Pearl, 312 Pearl Pkwy, Building 6 Suite 6001.