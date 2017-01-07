‘The Illusionists – Live from Broadway’ comes to the Majestic

On the heels of a highly successful multi-city tour and run on Broadway, the world’s best-selling touring magic show, “The Illusionists – Live from Broadway,” will play eight performance Jan. 10-15 at the Majestic Theatre as part of the North Park Lexus 2016-2017 Broadway in San Antonio series and its current North American tour to more than 50 cities.

Tickets for “The Illusionists,” starting at $30, are available online at www. ticketmaster .com , by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 982.ARTS (2787), or by visiting Ticketmaster outlets including the Majestic Box Office. The Majestic Box Office does not accept single ticket orders over the phone; all ticket sales must be made in person. Majestic Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours vary weekly, call (210) 226.3333 to verify. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling (210) 226-5967.

“The Illusionists” opens with performances at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. For venue information, visit www.MajesticEmpire.com. For information on Broadway in San Antonio, please visit www.BroadwayInSanAntonio.com .

“The Illusionists – Live from Broadway” is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment. Conceived by Painter, the show’s creative team also includes executive producer Lawson, director Neil Dorward and creative director Jim Millan.

It was in late 2010 when Painter joined forces with Australian producer and close friend Lawson and began assembling the greatest magical minds from a wide spectrum of disciplines. His production of “The Illusionists” has already performed to record breaking crowds in theatres and arenas across the globe including Australia, Mexico, Latin America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. In addition to “The Illusionists – Live from Broadway,” Painter’s current projects include “Le Noir (The Dark Side of Cirque)” and “Illusionists 2.0,” both of which are currently playing extensive international tours.

Full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder, “The Illusionists” has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages with a mind-blowing spectacular showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on earth.

“We can’t wait to bring this electrifying show to San Antonio for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family. ‘The Illusionists’ is the most nonstop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage,” said Painter.

The seven stars, each a master in their own field, are:

The Manipulator, Yu Ho-Jin . Considered a rising superstar in the world of magic; Yu Ho-Jin was recently named the 2014 “Magician of the Year,” by Academy of Magical Arts and was the first Asian to win the Grand Prix at the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques, also known as the “Olympics of Magic.”

. Considered a rising superstar in the world of magic; Yu Ho-Jin was recently named the 2014 “Magician of the Year,” by Academy of Magical Arts and was the first Asian to win the Grand Prix at the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques, also known as the “Olympics of Magic.” The Anti-Conjuror, Dan Sperry. Described as Marilyn Manson meets David Copperfield, Sperry combines the art of magic with the macabre and is one of the top-10 most Googled people, thanks to a legendary “America’s Got Talent” appearance.

Described as Marilyn Manson meets David Copperfield, Sperry combines the art of magic with the macabre and is one of the top-10 most Googled people, thanks to a legendary “America’s Got Talent” appearance. The Trickster, Jeff Hobson is the epitome of glamour and showmanship. Don’t be fooled by his innocent appearance; Hobson has audiences laughing long after the curtain goes down.

is the epitome of glamour and showmanship. Don’t be fooled by his innocent appearance; Hobson has audiences laughing long after the curtain goes down. The Escapologist, Andrew Basso . Italy’s star escape artist, Basso considers Houdini his hero and is fast becoming one of the world’s most popular illusionists. He is the only person in the world to perform Houdini’s famous Water Torture Cell with absolutely no covers.

. Italy’s star escape artist, Basso considers Houdini his hero and is fast becoming one of the world’s most popular illusionists. He is the only person in the world to perform Houdini’s famous Water Torture Cell with absolutely no covers. The Inventor, Kevin James , known for innovative illusions, is an inventor, comedian and collector of the strange and unusual. James is one of the most prolific inventors of magic in the world and has created some of the most celebrated illusions of the last century.

, known for innovative illusions, is an inventor, comedian and collector of the strange and unusual. James is one of the most prolific inventors of magic in the world and has created some of the most celebrated illusions of the last century. The Weapon Master, Ben Blaque , has established himself as America’s foremost master of the crossbow after appearing four times on “America’s Got Talent.” He performs incredibly dangerous acts of dexterity using highly powerful crossbows to shoot various objects supported by his assistant.

, has established himself as America’s foremost master of the crossbow after appearing four times on “America’s Got Talent.” He performs incredibly dangerous acts of dexterity using highly powerful crossbows to shoot various objects supported by his assistant. The Deductionist, Colin Cloud , one of the greatest thought readers of all time is a psychic savant known as a real-life Sherlock Holmes. Don’t play against him in a game of poker – he’s never lost.

For more information, please visit www.theillusionistslive.com.