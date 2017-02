Homenaje en bachata a Camilo Sesto

Hispanicize 2017 Announces Call for Entries for Digital Marketing Categories of the 3rd Annual Tecla Awards — Nominations for all categories now extended thru Feb. 17 —

Hispanicize 2017 Unveils Major New Slate of Sessions and Speakers for Hispanicize Creators Showcase and Launch of Video/Filmmakers Track — 360-video, drone video and virtual reality will play prominent role in the agenda —