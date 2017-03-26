‘Hard Red Spring’ examines the hardships of Guatemala

Author Kelly Kerney’s second novel, “Hard Red Spring,” is a powerful novel that reveals the harsh realities of history that played out in the lives of individuals surrounding Guatemala.

The novel, which will go on sale this Tuesday, takes the reader on a time-travel journey through a hundred years of Guatemala’s turbulent and violent history. Kerney’s gorgeous prose paints a vivid setting of untamed beauty and resilient people that bears the scars of brutal dictatorships, warfare and a disastrous American intervention. Compiling the novel took several years for Kerney to research and to fully grasp the accuracy of what was going on in the country during the 20th century.

“I wanted to get as many perspectives as I could, and so I drew from many histories, academic articles, memoirs, CIA documents, Mayan myth, UN reports, trial testimonies, reportage and interviews. In addition to all this reading, I also visited Guatemala three times,” Kerney told La Prensa. “It was a mind boggling amount of information. It was so widespread, and I could disappear into it in a few years and eventually made it into something coherent.”

It is the story of four women, starting in 1902 when eight-year-old Evie Crowder watches her family’s life destroyed by corrupt officials and inscrutable natives. In 1954, Dorie, the wife of an American ambassador, is trapped in a love affair between her husband and her lover, Tomás.

In 1983, Lenore Beasley was an evangelical missionary and begins to question her beliefs after Mayan refugees disagree with her mission to serve them. And in 1999, a single mother named Jean and her daughter Maya go on a “Roots Tour,” only to find that the history she seeks is not safe in the past.

What surprised her most after finishing the book was that the history of Guatemala was constantly repeating. Although the novel is built on the scaffolding of this history, Kerney would not classify it as political.

“The entire narrative is structured around 100 years of American intervention in Guatemala—from the railroad and United Fruit monopolies to the civil war, adoption scandals and NGO involvement in the peace process because it is merely a representation of the truth,” continued Kerney. “A lot of Americans live very privileged lives that allow them to separate ‘politics’ and ‘real life.’ I think many Guatemalans would not consider the war ‘political,’ because for them, it was the brutal reality of daily life.”

The Guatemalan history was dictated by America, and Kerney thought it was a useful to approach the voice of the story through the eyes of four American women. And though all four protagonists are white American women, there are plenty of Latino and indigenous characters that play a role in “Hard Red Spring” as well.

“The women in the novel range from being classified as feminist or fitting into the mold of gender roles… it was important for me to get a wide scope of political engagement,” said Kerney.

“Hard Red Spring” is a story that carries many gripping qualities beyond the issues Guatemala has faced told with the help of four protagonists. In fact, the story has been receiving positive recognitions with reviewers labeling it as an “ambitious” novel.

It will be available at all major booksellers, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon.com.