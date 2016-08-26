Halle Berry stars in thriller “Kidnap”

Relativity Studios has released the first trailer from their upcoming release “Kidnap.” The film is a heart-stopping action thriller following a mother (Halle Berry) who will stop at nothing to rescue her kidnapped son.

The film, directed by Luis Prieto and written by Knate Gwaltney, stars Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Lew Temple and Chris McGinn.

Watch the trailer now at www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-Ht8VRPRvU. Learn more about “Kidnap” on Twitter and Instagram @KidnapMovie.

“Kidnap” will hit theaters everywhere this winter.