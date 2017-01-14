Green Day brings ‘Revolution Radio’ summer tour to AT&T

Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day announced the “Revolution Radio” summer tour is kicking off on Aug. 1 in Auburn, WA and hitting amphitheaters, stadiums and arenas across the country.

UK based band Catfish and the Bottlemen will support all dates. As part of the run, the band will also perform for the first time at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Tickets are now available through greenday.com and attcenter.com with VIP packages available for all dates. Green Day will stop in San Antonio’s AT&T Center on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50.

Green Day’s latest album, “Revolution Radio,” was released on Oct. 7 by Reprise Records and debuted at No. 1 around the world. The album features the band’s 10th No. 1 song “Bang Bang” and the Top 10 heartfelt anthem “Still Breathing.”

“Revolution Radio” was praised by Alternative Press: “the most intensely personal Green Day album in years,” Entertainment Weekly: “their most focused album in years,” LA Times: “a barnstormer of a new punk record,” Nylon: “delivers in terms of music, lyrics, and an unstoppable and quintessentially Green Day energy,” Q: “Revolution Radio is Green Day back at their best,” Rolling Stone: “it reflects decades of accrued emotional and musical wisdom,” USA Today: “a bracing return to form,” and many more.

Green Day is an American punk rock band composed of vocalist/guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool. Formed in 1986, Green Day was originally part of the punk scene at the DIY 924 Gilman Street club in Berkeley, Calif. The band’s early releases were with the independent record label Lookout! Records.

In 1994, its major label debut “Dookie” (released through Reprise Records) became a breakout success and eventually sold over 10 million copies in the United States. Green Day was widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock in the United States. Green Day’s follow up albums “Insomniac” (1995) and “Nimrod” (1997) each sold over 2 million albums and were certified Double Platinum, and “Warning” (2000) was certified Platinum.

2004 brought the band’s rock opera “American Idiot” which reignited the band’s popularity with a younger generation and sold over 6 million copies in the United States. Green Day is one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

The group has won five Grammy Awards: Best Alternative Album for Dookie, Best Rock Album for American Idiot, Record of the Year for “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”, Best Rock Album for the second time for 21st Century Breakdown and Best Musical Show Album for American Idiot: The Original Broadway Cast Recording. In 2010, a stage adaptation of “American Idiot” debuted on Broadway.

On April 18, 2015, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a part of the 2015 class in what was their first year of eligibility for induction. On Oct. 16, 2015, Green Day released the documentary “Heart Like A Hand Grenade,” an unprecedented behind the scenes look at the writing and recording of their legendary album “American Idiot.”