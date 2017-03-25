Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to perform at the Majestic

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are set to perform a collection of songs from throughout their career at the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) on Sunday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets ($45.00 – $125.00) are now available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Recognized for classic hits such as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are considered one of the biggest music sensations of all time, captivating audiences since the early 1960s. The group made their musical debut in 1962 on the popular television show “American Bandstand” with the now famous song “Sherry.”

Over the course of their iconic careers, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons’ have release numerous chart-topping hits and have sold more than 100 million records. Their success later led to their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Beyond their radio waves, Valli and The Four Seasons can also be heard in soundtracks of popular films, including “Dirty Dancing,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Conspiracy Theory” and “The Wanderers.” Among their biggest achievements was the Broadway premier “Jersey Boys,” the Tony award-winning production that chronicled the lives and careers of the legendary group. The musical recently ended its 11-year run on Broadway, earning numerous accolades including a Tony award for “Best Musical” in 2006.

