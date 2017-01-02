Five movies hitting the big screen in 2017

2017 is shaping up to be a record-breaking year in movie history, with action-packed stories, thrilling sequels and family comedies.

Here are five of the most anticipated films have recently announced their release dates that you will not want to miss.

“Fist Fight” – In theaters Feb. 17, 2017

Ice Cube and Charlie Day star as high school teachers prepared to solve their differences the hard way in the comedy “Fist Fight”, directed by Richie Keen (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) – in theaters Feb. 17!

On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throw down after school. News of the fight spreads like wildfire and ends up becoming the very thing this school, and Campbell, needed. Trailer – https://youtu.be/6YVBj2o_3mg.

Genre: Comedy

Director: Richie Keen

Writers: Van Robichaux, Evan Susser

Producers: Shawn Levy, Max Greenfield, John Rickard, Dan Cohen

Cast: Charlie Day, Ice Cube, Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris, Christina Hendricks, Dennis Haysbert and JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

“A Cure For Wellness” – In theaters Feb. 17, 2017

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem.

When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure. From Gore Verbinski, the visionary director of “The Ring,” comes the new psychological thriller, “A Cure For Wellness.” Trailer – https://youtu.be/JF1rLFCdewU.

Genre: Psychological thriller

Director: Gore Verbinski

Writers: Justin Haythe; Story by Justin Haythe and Gore Verbinski

Producers: Arnon Milchan, p.g.a.; Gore Verbinski, p.g.a.; David Crockett, p.g.a.

Cast: Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth

“Logan” – In theaters March 3, 2017

Logan is an upcoming 2017 American superhero drama film featuring the Marvel Comics character Wolverine. It is intended to be the 10th installment in the X-Men film series, as well as the third and final Wolverine solo film following “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009) and “The Wolverine” (2013).

The film takes inspiration from “Old Man Logan” by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, which follows a past-his-prime Logan undertaking a final adventure in the post-apocalyptic future.

Hugh Jackman stars as Logan in what is intended to be his final portrayal of the character after having played the role for 17 years, with Patrick Stewart co-starring as Charles Xavier. Trailer – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Div0iP65aZo.

Genre: Action, Adventure

Director: James Mangold

Screenplay writers: Michael Green and Scott Frank & James Mangold

Storywriters: David James Kelly and James Mangold

Producers: Simon Kinberg, Hutch Parker, Lauren Shuler

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Dafne Keen

“The Boss Baby” – In theaters March 31, 2017

DreamWorks Animation and the director of “Madagascar” invite you to meet a most unusual baby. He wears a suit, speaks with the voice and wit of Alec Baldwin, and stars in the animated comedy, DreamWorks’ “The Boss Baby.”

“The Boss Baby” is a hilariously universal story about how a new baby’s arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator, a wildly imaginative 7-year-old named Tim. With a sly, heart-filled message about the importance of family, DreamWorks’ “The Boss Baby” is an authentic and broadly appealing original comedy for all ages. Trailer – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tquIfapGVqs.

Genre: Animation

Director: Tom McGrath

Writers: Michael McCullers (based on the award-winning picture book by Marla Frazee)

Producers: Ramsey Ann Naito

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Tobey Maguire, Miles Bakshi

“Annabelle 2” – In theaters Aug. 11, 2017

From New Line Cinema comes “Annabelle 2,” with David F. Sandberg (“Lights Out”) helming the follow up to 2014´s hugely successful “Annabelle,” which scared up nearly $257 million at the worldwide box office during its run in theaters. The new film is once again being produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, who also partnered so effectively on “The Conjuring” movies.

Sandberg directs from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman, who also wrote “Annabelle.” The film stars Stephanie Sigman (“Spectre”), Talitha Bateman (“The 5th Wave”), Lulu Wilson (upcoming “Ouija 2”, “Deliver Us from Evil”), Philippa Anne Coulthard (“After the Dark”), Grace Fulton (“Badland”), Lou Lou Safran (“The Choice”), Samara Lee (“Foxcatcher”, “The Last Witch Hunter”), Tayler Buck in her feature film debut, with Anthony LaPaglia (TV´s “Without a Trace”) and Miranda Otto (Showtime´s “Homeland”, “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy).

In “Annabelle 2,” several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker´s possessed creation, Annabelle. Trailer – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUDXAOXBxa4.

Genre: Horror

Director: John Leonetti

Writers: Gary Dauberman

Producers: Peter Safran, Joan Mao, James Wan

Cast: Annabelle Wallis, Alfre Woodard, Ward Horton, Tony Amendola, Eric Laden, Brian Howe