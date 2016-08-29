Fede Alvarez’s ‘Don’t Breathe’ redefines classical suspense

Uruguayan director Fede Alvarez, known for his reboot of “From Dusk till Dawn: The Series” and “Evil Dead,” debuts his new project, “Don’t Breathe,” as an ode to Alfred Hitchcock.

In the film that is now in theatres, Rocky (Starring Jane Levy), Alex (Dylan Minnette) and Money (Daniel Zovatto) are three Detroit thieves who enjoy the thrill of breaking into the houses of high-class, wealthy people for fun. However, the fun takes an enthralling turn when Money learns that a blind veteran (Stephen Lang) won a cash settlement following the death of his only child.

Assuming he is an easy target to rob, the trio invades the man’s secluded home in an abandoned neighborhood. Finding themselves trapped inside, the young intruders must fight for their lives after making a shocking discovery about their supposedly helpless victim.

La Prensa recently spoke to the director about the film and learned that creating a film about duel villains fighting against one another was not easy. However, that motivation is perfect for bringing the audience to a higher level of suspense and horror. After spending two years to create an 88 minute film, Alvarez stated that perfecting a film was important to catch the audience’s eye.

“When you go back to the 50s and 60s and you go into [Alfred] Hitchcock movies, you approach the movie in a classical way, but you can’t forget about the suspense,” explained Alvarez to La Prensa. “I think suspenseful movies have a way to hook many to the film that other genres sometimes fail to do. Thriller is a genre that does not allow you to go take a break during the film because you would have missed a piece of the plot.”

After understanding what direction to take the film, Alvarez stepped into many roles including stage production and costume design to get a clear vision of what he wanted for the movie. A director, according to Alvarez, “needs to wear many hats to create a successful film.”

In the scenes, Alvarez needed a cast to create characters that could improvise, jump and bring the script to life before “Action!” is called. He recalls enjoying working with the actors including his muse Levy, who also starred in “Evil Dead.”

Putting the movie together was all the power Alvarez needed to give the audience a full movie that comes with the intensity of a suspenseful horror flick.

“I think putting intensity makes it a better story because it goes a long way. The set, the characters, things you can connect and understand with, the person you can relate and what they are pursuing is what will really hook you. If you worry about what could happen and have this fear and feeling in your chest, then it makes a great suspense and great story,” said Alvarez.

After the audience finishes watching the film, Alvarez also would like to send a powerful message to never think poorly of those who may seem weak or helpless. You never know who you can run into.

“I like for my movies to speak for themselves and hopefully the message will come across, never look down and never underestimate a disabled person or blind person,” concluded Alvarez.