F. Javier Gutiérrez presses play for ‘Rings’

Spanish director F. Javier Gutiérrez, known best for directing “Before the Fall” and “Brazil,” takes on the sequel, “Rings,” after Samara’s sinister acts were hidden in a shelf for 13 years.

In the new chapter of the popular “Rings” horror franchise, out in theatres this weekend, a young woman named Julia (Matilda Lutz) becomes worried about her boyfriend Holt (Alex Roe) when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape. The tape is said to kill the watcher seven days after they have viewed it.

She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so, makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before. This franchise first became inspired when the Japanese original “Ringu” was released in 1998.

However, Gutiérrez expounded that his approach to the movie was fresh and is not a prequel to the American version, “The Ring” and “The Ring 2,” but a sequel.

“We have a fresh cast, and we are exploring a part of the story we have not seen in theaters before with the previous ‘Ring’ movies,” Gutiérrez told La Prensa. “We are exploring the story of Julia, the same way as the first movie did with Rachel, but we are also weaving in more of the story of Samara…we tried as much as we could to preserve the visuals, the storyline.”

To make “Rings” original, Gutiérrez went on to use different backgrounds, visuals and timelines that every audience should anticipate. He also hired a cast that could roll with the emotional roller coaster and expect the unexpected without hesitation.

While filming, Gutiérrez had to keep a balance between the actors who delivered on camera and needed additional perspective to do justice to the scene. With everything in tow, Gutierrez also put himself in the actor’s position to keep everything that was a part of the movie organized.

“I tried as much as I could to shoot the movie chronologically, especially the last part of the movie,” continued Gutiérrez. “So my entire cast knew exactly what to expect next… they go through intense and suspenseful scenes and shoot back and forth in the same pattern. The actors got very used to that, as much as they could.”

When filming ended and the promotions began, “Rings” thought outside of the box and decided to promote the project by pranking customers at an electronic store in upstate New York. The store put a series of televisions running the trailer on a loop with one TV, allowing the real Samara to crawl out and even frighten customers in the process.

When audiences go see the film, expect a crystallization of Samara’s tragic death and frightening revenge against Julia. This will be one sequel that will hit the nail on the head with an ending that will tie the lore together.

“I think they can expect a resolution to the story of Samara to physically know what happened to her as the background is unveiled and how it is a part of the whole story,” concluded Gutiérrez.