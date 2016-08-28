Evanescence announces fall tour with a stop at the Majestic

Multi-platinum rock band, Evanescence has announced a fall tour, kicking off Oct.28. Evanescence will perform in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.

Tickets ($39.50-$59.50) will be available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the theatre box office, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

There will be a limited amount of VIP packages for sale that include an opportunity to watch soundcheck and meet members of the band. Check evanescence.com/tour for further info.

Led by Amy Lee’s operatic and passionate vocals, Evanescence has sold nearly 25 million albums since the band’s 2003 debut, “Fallen.” The album’s premiere single, “Bring Me To Life” won a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance. Other massive hits followed including “My Immortal,” “Going Under,” and “Call Me When You’re Sober,” establishing Evanescence as worldwide tour headliners.

“Our music is so geared for live shows,” says Amy. “When we create music we’re constantly thinking about playing it live.”

Look for a special Evanescence vinyl announcement later in the fall.

For more information, please visit majesticempire.com.