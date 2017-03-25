Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull bring tour to AT&T Center this summer

Two of music’s most captivating live performers will share the stage this summer when multi-platinum selling and multiple Grammy Award-winning global superstars Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull reunite for a co-headlining tour with CNCO as support.

The tour will stop at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Saturday, June 17. Tickets are now availableat ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

Adored by fans and critics alike, the celebrated duo and longtime friends start the party on Saturday, June 3 in Chicago at Allstate Arena, kicking off a 16-city tour exclusively produced by Live Nation. The North American run will visit Los Angeles, Dallas, New York and Toronto, as well as hometown Miami, Florida. For more information please visit livenation.com.

Iglesias has sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, released 10 studio albums plus two greatest hits compilations, and is a multiplatinum artist in almost every country around the world. He has headlined 10 world tours to more than 10 million fans throughout his career having performed in literally every corner of the world from New York to Sydney to Cape Town to Minsk to London to Belgrade to Santiago to Mexico among many more.

Undeniably the biggest Latin recording artist in music history, Iglesias has 27 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Latin Songs Chart as well as having multiple No. 1’s across all the Billboard charts with a combined total of 105.

His most recent track, “Duele El Corazon” got him his 14th No. 1 Billboard Dance track making him the king of the chart beating out Michael Jackson for the most No. 1’s in Billboard history. He continues to be one of the most successful artists in modern music holding the record for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart with his hit “Bailando” at 42 weeks, and the music video has gained over 1.9 billion views on YouTube – with more than 6 billion combined views of all his videos on YouTube.

From Mr. 305 to Mr. Worldwide, Armando Christian Perez, aka Pitbull, rose from the streets of Miami to exemplify the American Dream and achieve international success. His relentless work ethic transformed him into a Grammy-winning global superstar and business entrepreneur.

Along the way, he has been the subject and host of prestigious cable and network specials. His music has appeared in “Men In Black III” and “The Penguins of Madagascar,” and he even had a starring voiceover role in the animated 3D movie “Epic.” Landing No. 1 hits in over 15 countries, 9 billion YouTube/VEVO views, 70 million single sales and 6 million album sales, Pitbull does not stop.

Making global music, Pitbull flaunts a style that’s indisputably his own. Releasing his full-length debut, “M.I.A.M.I” in 2004, followed by the success of 2006’s “El Mariel” and 2007’s “The Boatlift.” In tribute to his father, he delivered his first Spanish-language album, “Armando,” in 2010. He grinded it out on the road and touched down everywhere from the Far East and South America to Europe and all across the U.S.

His success continued as he went on to release additional chart-topping platinum hits, including “Timber” [featuring Ke$ha], “Fireball” [featuring John Ryan] and more. On March 17, Pitbull released his 10th full-length album, “Climate Change,” after wrapping his second headlining arena run – “The Bad Man Tour.”

Honored by his accolades and awards, Pitbull is especially proud that he has received a key to the city of his beloved Miami, has a wax figure on display at Madame Tussaud’s Orlando, and received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Celia Cruz Plaza on Hollywood Boulevard.

