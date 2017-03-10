Enriching San Antonio events taking place this spring

The San Antonio Conservation Society, along with Harp & Shamrock Society and Tuesday Musical Club, has several events to offer to kick-off the sunny season.

There are several events going on whether you are interested in becoming educated on history, having fun at Fiesta, listening to classical music or getting your fitness routine intact. La Prensa has found the top five events you could not miss during March and April.

“March is always a fun time for us at the Harp & Shamrock Society,” expounded Melissa Schulz, president of Harp & Shamrock Society. “We honor the month of March because it is a big day in Ireland, and we celebrate the Irish history and culture. Our tagline this year is ‘Guinness at the finish’ for our annual run and fitness walk, and we would like many people to join us this year.”

The annual Harp & Shamrock Society St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will kick-off with the 5K Run & Fitness Walk on Saturday, March 11 at 8:30 a.m. at Lady Bird Johnson Park (10700 Nacogdoches Rd.) and will continue through Saturday, March 18.

The downtown festivities include: Murphy’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival (La Villita), Harp & Shamrock Music Festival (Arneson River Theatre), the only St. Patrick’s Day River Parade in the world, dyeing of the river, landmarks going green and more. For more information, visit www.harpandshamrock.org.

Here are a few more events you should not miss:

San Antonio Conservation Society Bi-Annual Publication Awards – Twelve Texas authors will be honored at the luncheon and award presentation ceremony where guests can meet and mingle with the authors of books relating to Texas Politics (in pictures); WWII Internment Camp in Texas; Corpus Christi; Courthouse Architecture; and Civil War Diary of a Texas woman. For more information, visit www.saconservation.org. Friday, March 24 at 10:30 a.m. The Argyle, 934 Patterson Ave.

Tuesday Musical Club presents Roman Rabinovich – Tuesday Musical Club continues its rock-solid reputation for bringing world-class artists to San Antonio for 93 years with pianist Roman Rabinovich—winner of the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition. Student tickets are free; tickets are moderately priced. For more information, visit www.satmc.org. Tuesday, March 28 at 2 p.m. at Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, 227 W Woodlawn Ave.

“We want the community to come see and hear our artists, and we would like to have more people more familiar with the Tuesday Musical Club and what we do,” stated Carol Ross, chairman for Artist Series for Tuesday Musical Club. “If you would like to spend a beautiful afternoon listening to classical music, you can’t go wrong listening to the world-class Roman Rabinovich play on March 28.”

Night In Old San Antonio (NIOSA)— A four-night festival that celebrates the city’s diverse cultural legacy through the magic of more than 250 food, drink and atmosphere booths, 12 live musical acts, children’s games, decorations, costumed volunteers and souvenirs in its 15 areas. Sponsored by and benefitting the San Antonio Conservation Society, it funds the Society’s 93-year mission (and sometimes battles) to conserve the buildings, waterways, parks and intangible heritage of this multicultural city. For more information, visit www.niosa.org. Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at La Villita, 227 S. Presa St.

San Antonio Conservation Society Preservation Month Seminar – Members are invited for a symposium on the latest discoveries and plans for the city’s beloved Alamo. Guest speakers will include archaeologist Nesta Anderson, Ph.D.; architect and author Lewis Fisher; and Alamo Conservator Pam Rosser will discuss archaeological investigation findings, Alamo Plaza plans and conservation work that’s been done inside the Alamo Church.

The symposium will be topped off with the performance of musical “Gone to Texas.” For more information, visit www.saconservation.org. Saturday, May 13 at 1 pm at the River House (behind Steves Homestead).