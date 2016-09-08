Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling dance in new ‘La La Land’ poster

A new poster for the romantic musical “La La Land” has been released in time for its opening at the Venice Film Festival, and it will make you want to dance the night away.

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

The film will be released nationwide in the United States on Dec. 16.

View and the latest Trailer: http://lions.gt/lalalandteaser2