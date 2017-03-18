Ed Sheeran to perform in San Antonio this summer

Multiple Grammy Award-winning global superstar Ed Sheeran has announced details for his North American arena tour.

Dates begin June 29 at Kansas City’s Sprint Center and then continue through early October. The tour will stop at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, Aug. 22. For complete details, please visit www.edsheeran.com/live.htm.

Tickets are now available online at Ticketmaster.com, ATTCenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

The tour celebrates Sheeran’s landmark third studio album, “÷.” The album – pronounced “divide” – includes the universal hit singles, “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” both of which made incredible chart entries after their simultaneous January release.

“Shape of You” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard ’s “Hot 100” – Sheeran’s first time atop the overall chart – and has remained there for six weeks total thus far. Meanwhile, “Castle On The Hill” entered the “Hot 100” at No. 6, establishing Sheeran as the first artist to ever have two singles make simultaneous top 10 debuts in the chart’s 58-year history. “Shape of You” was quickly certified 2x-platinum by the RIAA, while “Castle on the Hill” earned gold — the first two songs released in 2017 to achieve RIAA certifications this year.

“Shape of You” is currently No. 1 at both CHR/Top 40 and Hot AC radio outlets nationwide while also continuing to rule the top spot on iTunes’ “Top Songs” chart and Spotify’s “Top 50” (both Global and U.S.). The song’s official companion video – directed by MTV Video Music Award winner Jason Koenig– is further achieving record-shattering numbers of its own, with individual views in excess of 300 million at Sheeran’s official YouTube alone.

“÷” has fast proven an even greater phenomenon than Sheeran’s 4x RIAA platinum certified second album, 2014’s “x.” Released March 3, the album immediately rocketed to No. 1 on iTunes charts in 96 countries around the world, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Sheeran has quickly established himself as one of the world’s biggest musical artists with over 22 million albums sold and 4.7 billion Spotify streams. “÷” follows the British singer-songwriter’s second full length album “x”(pronounced multiply) – released in 2014 – which proved to be both a critical and commercial phenomenon.

After debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release, the album has since been certified 4x-Platinum in the United States and earned two Grammy nominations, including the prestigious “Album Of The Year.” Additionally, “x” spawned four consecutive multi-platinum singles in “Sing,” “Don’t,” “Photograph,” and his global smash and biggest single to date “Thinking Out Loud,” which marked his first No. 1 at Top 40 radio and won a pair of Grammy awards, including highly coveted “Song Of The Year.”

