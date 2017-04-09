Disney on Ice’s ‘Follow Your Heart’ skating into Alamodome

By Nathaly Cruz

Make unforgettable memories with Mickey, Minnie and all the Disney friends when Disney on Ice returns to the Alamodome with eight performances on April 12-16. This year, families can enjoy a new theme: “Follow Your Heart.”

For the first time ever, beloved characters from record-breaking Disney-Pixar “Finding Dory” and “Inside Out” will make their way to the ice to share their stories. Discover the true meaning of family as Dory, Nemo, Marlin and new pal Hank embark on a life changing excursion to find her parents. Then, cheer with the emotions of “Inside Out” as Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust help Riley find the confidence to win the hockey championship.

Experience an adventure of a lifetime with “Frozen’s” Olaf and Kristoff as they help reunite royal sisters Ana and Elsa. See Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana and the Disney Princesses make their dreams come true through their virtues of bravery, kindness and perseverance.

Sara Buck-Lalonde, who plays the role of Cinderella, recently spoke with La Prensa during a phone interview and shared what audiences can expect from the new production and how skating as a Disney princess has changed her life.

“The show is very high energy and one of the best things for me is to see is the audience participation,” said Buck-Lalonde.

As Cinderella, she also gets to skate with a special partner, her very own Prince Charming. “I love to skate with my husband! I love that we get to play a romantic character and portray our love for each other,” she added.

The theme of the show is something she believes and hopes that the message will empower every child with a dream.

“It’s important to follow your heart and stay true to yourself. If you work hard, pretty much anything is achievable,” Buck-Lalonde said. “This show is creative and wonderful. We have many new characters that we are excited about like ‘Finding Dory’ and ‘Inside Out.’ The emotions are helping Riley find the confidence to win the hockey championship and the princesses encourage and motivate her.”

Buck-Lalonde has been a part of Feld Entertainment since 2010 and has performed in 30 countries as Cinderella, allowing her to continue her dream of becoming a professional skater.

“My mother and I started skating as a mother and daughter activity when we first moved to Dayton, Ohio just to get involved with the community. She was a competitive adult skater, and I was a competitive youth skater. It was nice to have that support from my mom from the get go.”

Buck-Lalonde then attended Miami University, where she was part of the Varsity Collegiate Synchronized Skating Team. She won three titles as part of the skating team: International Dance Tests, Senior Moves in The Field Test and Novice Freeskate Test.

Today, she feels grateful to perform for families all over the world. “I love to see little kids dress up in costumes, and I love to see their reactions as their favorite Disney character come alive before their eyes,” she concluded.

The opening show for Disney on Ice’s “Follow Your Heart” will take place on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, starting at $16, are now available through Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets may also be purchased at The Alamodome box office. For group rates and information, call 210-226-5967.

For more information on “Follow Your Heart,” please visit www.disneyonice.com.