Diana Ross brings ‘In The Name of Love Tour’ to the Majestic

Former lead singer of Motown’s most successful act, The Supremes, and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner Diana Ross brings her “In The Name of Love Tour” to the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio on July 5 at 8 p.m.

Tickets ($52 – $127) for Ross are now available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Ross’ famed and extraordinary career has spanned almost five decades. Her cultural impact and music history milestones have been celebrated around the world.

She recently received the country’s highest honor, the Medal of Freedom presented by President Obama at the White House in 2016. In 2007, the Kennedy Center Honors presented its distinguished award as a celebration of her lustrous career with excellence in music, film, television and theatre, as well as her cultural influences and humanitarian work. The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (Grammys) celebrated her remarkable career in 2012 with their highest honor, the Lifetime Achievement Award.

For more information, visit majesticempire.com