Day For Night: an art appreciating experience

The second annual Day For Night festival took place last weekend (Dec. 17-18) in the former Barbara Jordan Office Post Office, 401 Franklin St. and art enthusiasts were ready to take Houston by storm.

Thousands of festival goers were thrilled to go to an indoor and outdoor event that was full of talented musicians and artists who were ready to showcase their visual art installations. Walking into the festival on a cloudy and humid Saturday, many guests were seen preparing for their weekend looking at their schedules and enjoying music from Tee Vee, Thundercat, Banks and Lower Dens, as well as eating from local food trucks where they found items such as chicken and waffle sandwiches.

As the day got rainy and temperatures began to fall, people were rushing to get a spot on the Red Stage to get closer to ODESZA and Aphex Twin, whom ended the night with lights, music and rain.

Cecile Alvarez, a 25-year-old Austin native, said that Day for Night was one of the most unique festivals that she has ever visited.

“I love going to festivals all around the country, and I must say that this one is more of a collection of the true definition of art,” Alvarez told La Prensa. “No one understands that music stems from the definition of art, and since visual art was one of the first forms of art, you are getting the full art experience.”

The second day of the festival had many guests opting to stay indoors due to dropping temperatures around 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Many festival goers only went outside for Ariel Pink, RZA featuring Stone Mecca, Kaskade and Travis Scott. The best part for many attendees was that the main headliner, Björk, who performed DJ sets indoors and interacted with a few lucky guests. Based on observations throughout Day For Night, being indoors was the best thing the festival can offer.

Walking inside the former post office, you felt as if you are in a horror movie with the flickering dim lights around both floors of art installations; however, it was anything but that. Several art installations caught your eye because a majority of pieces were interactive.

Nonotak’s “Daydream” required human movement to keep the lights moving from left to right. AV&C + Houzé’s, “Phases,” introduced robotic mirror arrays, folding complex patterns into an evolving dimensional kaleidoscope. These installations were the opening acts for the main exhibit: “Björk Digital,” an immersive exhibition of digital and video works, resulting from Björk’s collaborations with some of the finest visual artists and programmers around the world.

The exhibition at Day for Night allowed visitors to engage with her work through the latest in virtual reality (VR) technology. Björk believes that by offering a private theatrical experience, VR provides a unique way to connect with her audiences.

The exhibition included “Black Lake,” Björk’s groundbreaking immersive film commissioned by the New York’s Museum of Modern Art. Shot on a remote, windswept beach in Iceland and viewable in full 360-degree VR, the viewer experienced a one-to-one recital.

The festival ended on a high-note with a two-day event that steered visual art in a direction that made guests appreciate the quality the festival carried in Houston. This valiant image of the festival can be used as a resource for other festivals to evolve into a more creative approach rather than focusing on only the headliners.

“It is our aim for Day for Night attendees to be as engaged as they walk from stage to stage as when they’re watching their favorite band,” states the festival’s website. “We believe disassociating art and music is boring. With dozens of art installations throughout our festival campus, you can explore awe inspiring installations when you’re not dancing to the music.”