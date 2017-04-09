The County Line sets stage for 2017 Live Music Series

The Ancira Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram 2017 Live Music Series at The County Line has made a return for its 17th year with the continuing collaboration with the San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB).

This very popular live music will take place from April through Aug. 28, 2017 at The County Line Bar-B-Q restaurant, located at 10101 IH-10 West (between the Wurzbach and Huebner Road exits, near the Colonnade). The free music series will take place on Thursdays at 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. with full seating and dining available on the patio. Happy hour will also be available inside and outside of the restaurant, from 3 to 9:30 p.m. on concert days.

Concerts are held, rain or shine, and free parking will be available at Hallmark College, less than one block away on IH-10 access road. The County Line General Manager Mike Crenwelge expressed to La Prensa that customers are not only listening to great music, but are listening for a good cause.

“This is a great place to come in to enjoy good food and stop by to listen to great music,” Crenwelge said. “I have worked here for 37 years and am proud to be part of several charitable efforts to several of The County Line’s local communities.”

Performers for the 2017 series include:

April 13—Sunny Sweeney

April 20—The Rankin Twins

April 27—Ryland Edwards

May 18—Lisa Morales

May 25—Flatland Cavalry

June 1—John Baumann

June 8—Charlie Mars

June 15—Zane Williams

June 22—Darden Smith

July 13—Slaid Cleaves

All who will attend the concerts will be asked to make a food or monetary donation to the San Antonio Food Bank. Since the series started in 2001, it has funded 774,679 meals made possible by generous County Line concert goers who have donated $94,278.50 and 48,804 pounds of food to the food bank.

In 2015, The County Line was recognized by the San Antonio Food Bank for raising enough food to feed over 1 million people since the series began. SAFB President and CEO Eric Cooper praises the restaurant for joining forces and making the concert series a philanthropic effort.

“Randy Goss was a food guy extraordinaire, and he knew that someone who couldn’t eat would have trouble working, studying or simply living a health life,” expounded Cooper. “His commitment to feeding the hungry lives on with The County Line Music Series, and we are humbled to be the conduit for the community’s support to nourish those in need.”

The County Line’s Friday Night Live (FNL) series will also begin again this month and will feature full-service dining under the stars performing from 7 – 10 p.m. through Aug. 25.

The County Line continually updates the concert line-up on its website at www.countyline.com/I10Music_shedule_sponsors.html. Follow the County Line on IH-10 on Facebook for updates on the Friday Night Live series, and all of the restaurant’s events, Happy Hours and specials. Call (210) 641-1998 for more information.